Royal wedding: The best - and worst - dressed wedding guests from Eugenie and Jack's big day

We had guests in white and ivory (no longer a faux pas?) and some stunning gúnas at St George's Chapel

They came in their pencil skirts, playsuits, prints and pastels - some even came in ivory - but which of Eugenie and Jack's wedding guests were the best - and not so best (!) - dressed on the day?

BEST

Liv Tyler arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
Liv Tyler arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

Liv Tyler looks stunning in this navy pencil skirt and jacket combo. And she managed to hang on to her hat which was no mean feat.

Cressida Bonas (left) arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
Cressida Bonas (left) arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

Cressida Bonas (left) looked bright and bubbly as per usual in this pretty printed number. How she's gliding in those heels so perfectly we'll never know!

Pixie Geldof and George Barnett arrive at the grounds of Windsor Castle during the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
Pixie Geldof and George Barnett arrive at the grounds of Windsor Castle during the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

Pixie Geldof (left) looked ethereal in a bright pink number with a very awesome cape and perfect Philip Treacy fascinator. Props for the chic and sensible shoes too - where can we get a pair?!

Sam Branson arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
Sam Branson arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

Sam Branson (middle) - Richard's son is looking handsome eh?

Cara Delevingne (centre) arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
Cara Delevingne (centre) arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

Cara Delavingne (centre), teach us your ways!

Emma Louise Connolly and Oliver Proudlock arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
Emma Louise Connolly and Oliver Proudlock arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

Emma Louise Connolly looked sensational in red beside her Made in Chelsea star fiancé Oliver Proudlock. In fact we're getting excited about their big day as we type!

Nick Candy and Holly Candy arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
Nick Candy and Holly Candy arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

Holly Candy, aka Holly Valance has come a long way since her Kiss Kiss days, and is absolutely show-stopping in this sophisticated pastel number.

Pippa Matthews and her husband James Matthews arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday October 12, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire
Pippa Matthews and her husband James Matthews arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday October 12, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Pippa Middleton (right) can do no wrong.

Poppy Delevingne arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
Poppy Delevingne arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

Poppy Delavingne wasn't much fun to sit behind we'd imagine, but beautiful rigout nonetheless.

NOT BEST

Designer David Emanuel (centre) during the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
Designer David Emanuel (centre) during the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

David Emanuel (centre) designed Princess Diana's wedding dress with his now ex-wife, but it seems he hasn't put as much effort into his own outfit for this royal nuptials.

Gwen Field, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
Gwen Field, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

Ayda Field (right) had a great idea with this chic two-piece, but the execution didn't quite pan out we feel. Also, he colour could raise a few eyebrows (she wasn't the only one!). Great hat though (Philip Treacy, of course).

Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

James Blunt (right) is a little all over the place with this one. But he looks delighted with himself so in the end, who's really winning here?

Ellie Goulding arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
Ellie Goulding arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

Ellie Goulding (right) is a little swamped in this number, but it does look super comfy, so again, who's really won the war of the best dressed wedding guests?

Chelsy Davy (left) and Guest arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
Chelsy Davy (left) and Guest arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

Chelsea Davy's guest - We're fairly certain Chelsea encouraged this look.

Guests take photographs as they arrive to attend the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on October 12, 2018. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / POOL / AFP)ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
Guests take photographs as they arrive to attend the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on October 12, 2018. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / POOL / AFP)ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Guest (right) - The one rule for wedding guests dressing!

