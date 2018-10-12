Royal wedding: The best - and worst - dressed wedding guests from Eugenie and Jack's big day

They came in their pencil skirts, playsuits, prints and pastels - some even came in ivory - but which of Eugenie and Jack's wedding guests were the best - and not so best (!) - dressed on the day?

We had guests in white and ivory (no longer a faux pas?) and some stunning gúnas at St George's Chapel

BEST

Liv Tyler looks stunning in this navy pencil skirt and jacket combo. And she managed to hang on to her hat which was no mean feat.

Cressida Bonas (left) looked bright and bubbly as per usual in this pretty printed number. How she's gliding in those heels so perfectly we'll never know!

Emma Louise Connolly looked sensational in red beside her Made in Chelsea star fiancé Oliver Proudlock. In fact we're getting excited about their big day as we type!

Holly Candy, aka Holly Valance has come a long way since her Kiss Kiss days, and is absolutely show-stopping in this sophisticated pastel number.

Pippa Middleton (right) can do no wrong.

Poppy Delavingne wasn't much fun to sit behind we'd imagine, but beautiful rigout nonetheless.

NOT BEST

David Emanuel (centre) designed Princess Diana's wedding dress with his now ex-wife, but it seems he hasn't put as much effort into his own outfit for this royal nuptials.

Ayda Field (right) had a great idea with this chic two-piece, but the execution didn't quite pan out we feel. Also, he colour could raise a few eyebrows (she wasn't the only one!). Great hat though (Philip Treacy, of course).

James Blunt (right) is a little all over the place with this one. But he looks delighted with himself so in the end, who's really winning here?

Ellie Goulding (right) is a little swamped in this number, but it does look super comfy, so again, who's really won the war of the best dressed wedding guests?

Chelsea Davy's guest - We're fairly certain Chelsea encouraged this look.

Guest (right) - The one rule for wedding guests dressing!