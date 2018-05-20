Royal wedding: The best dressed wedding guests at Harry and Meghan's big day

While all eyes were on new bride Meghan Markle's not one but two beautiful bridal gowns for her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, the parade of gorgeous gúnas at yesterday's royal wedding was no doubt providing plenty of inspiration for those looking for the perfect outfit for an upcoming wedding.

From Amal's stunning Stella McCartney to Carey Mulligan's pretty Erdem and Gina Torres in red lace, there was plenty of wedding guest dress inspiration at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

From Amal's vibrant yellow Stella McCartney to Cressida Bonas' pretty embroidered party dress and Doria Ragland's elegant mint Oscar de la Renta, the British royal wedding was full of style from start to finish.

Here are some of our favourite looks from the day...

4. Doria Ragland

Mother of the bride Doria looked radiant in a custom pistachio green Oscar de la Renta dress and coat, the green shade we're sure offering inspiration for many other mother of the brides to be looking for a fresh look for their daughter's big day. Doria's chic and subtle cream beret offered a sophisticated alternative to many of the other whimsical fascinators on show, and her simple stud nose ring, simple drop earrings and necklace were the perfect way to finish the look.

5. Pippa Middleton

As pretty and pixie-like as ever, Pippa Middleton went muted in mint green and rose pink with a pleated floral print dress by London based boutique The Fold. Light, airy and perfect for a spring or summer wedding guest,

5. Abigail Spencer

While many were gazing at Priyanka Chopra's elegant getup, some of us (non Suits-watchers) where asking; 'who's that girl in the fabulous 50s gúna'?! Abigail Spencer stood out in her cool, vintage style polka dot buttoned dress by Alessandra Rich.

6. Cressida Bonas

Bright and youthful, Prince Harry's ex Cressida looked relaxed and carefree in a colourful tea length embroidered party dress by Eponine London.

7. Carey Mulligan

Perfectly mismatched in a sweet floral print Erdem dress and vintage cream hat, Carey Mulligan's wedding guest style was beautifully breezy and the perfect alternative to the more structured gúnas on parade.

