Wedding guests at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018.

Royal Weddings

Royal wedding: The best dressed wedding guests at Harry and Meghan's big day

From Amal's stunning Stella McCartney to Carey Mulligan's pretty Erdem and Gina Torres in red lace, there was plenty of wedding guest dress inspiration at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

While all eyes were on new bride Meghan Markle's not one but two beautiful bridal gowns for her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, the parade of gorgeous gúnas at yesterday's royal wedding was no doubt providing plenty of inspiration for those looking for the perfect outfit for an upcoming wedding.

From Amal's vibrant yellow Stella McCartney to Cressida Bonas' pretty embroidered party dress and Doria Ragland's elegant mint Oscar de la Renta, the British royal wedding was full of style from start to finish.

Here are some of our favourite looks from the day...

Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

1. Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney set tongues wagging the minute she arrived at Windsor in her asymmetrical Stella McCartney dress and matching wide brimmed hat. For many she was the best dressed on the day, offering a bright ray of sunlight in a sea of stunning rigouts. No doubt there'll be many more raven haired wedding guests opting for the colour this wedding season.

Gina Torres arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS
Gina Torres arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS

2. Gina Torres

Heading the US fash-pack was Suits star Gina Torres in a beautiful red lace Costarellos dress. Not many could pull off her cool trilby hat, but we're sure to see several similar styles for garden-party wedding guests over the summer.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

3. Camilla Parker Bowles

Camilla doesn't get nearly enough praise for her style as far as we're concerned, and as the step mother of the groom she played the part so well - mainly down to her dramatic, feather-filled rose pink hat by Irish designer Philip Treacy.

Doria Ragland arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Saturday May 19, 2018. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Doria Ragland arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Saturday May 19, 2018. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

4. Doria Ragland

Mother of the bride Doria looked radiant in a custom pistachio green Oscar de la Renta dress and coat, the green shade we're sure offering inspiration for many other mother of the brides to be looking for a fresh look for their daughter's big day. Doria's chic and subtle cream beret offered a sophisticated alternative to many of the other whimsical fascinators on show, and her simple stud nose ring, simple drop earrings and necklace were the perfect way to finish the look.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Chris Radburn/PA Wire
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

5. Pippa Middleton

As pretty and pixie-like as ever, Pippa Middleton went muted in mint green and rose pink with a pleated floral print dress by London based boutique The Fold. Light, airy and perfect for a spring or summer wedding guest,

Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

5. Abigail Spencer

While many were gazing at Priyanka Chopra's elegant getup, some of us (non Suits-watchers) where asking; 'who's that girl in the fabulous 50s gúna'?! Abigail Spencer stood out in her cool, vintage style polka dot buttoned dress by Alessandra Rich.

Cressida Bonas leaves St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire
Cressida Bonas leaves St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

6. Cressida Bonas

Bright and youthful, Prince Harry's ex Cressida looked relaxed and carefree in a colourful tea length embroidered party dress by Eponine London.

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan arrive at St George’s Chapel (Ian West/PA)
Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan arrive at St George’s Chapel (Ian West/PA)

7. Carey Mulligan

Perfectly mismatched in a sweet floral print Erdem dress and vintage cream hat, Carey Mulligan's wedding guest style was beautifully breezy and the perfect alternative to the more structured gúnas on parade.

Gallery: All the style from the British royal wedding 2018

View Gallery 27 photos
