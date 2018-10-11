'She hasn't forgotten' - the real reason why Camilla is skipping Princess Eugenie's wedding

Royal wedding part two is on the way tomorrow and with it, comes a reminder of an old scandal.

While the guestlist will feature all senior royals, including Kate Middleton and Prince William and newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and a who's who of showbiz including Robbie Williams, Karlie Kloss and George Clooney - one person's planned absence is glaring.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is not only skipping the ceremony in favouring of attending a school event in Scotland, a "previous commitment" but she will also be reportedly hosting a party at her home in East Ayrshire. A number of new reports have claimed that tensions between Camilla and Eugenie's father Prince Andrew are the real reason she's avoiding the ceremony, because she "hasn't forgotten" how "deeply unhelpful" he was in facilitating her acceptance into the royal family after Princess Diana's death.

Advertisement "Camilla has always felt Andrew could have done more. The Queen listens to Andrew and he could have helped his brother at a time when he had few allies within the family," a source told the Daily Mail. "In fact, I would go so far as to say he was deeply unhelpful when support would have meant a huge amount to her and the Prince. Looking back to when there was little public sympathy for Charles and Camilla, if not open hostility, it was a case of Andrew playing politics. Camilla hasn’t forgotten." And Camilla is making the most of her time away from the festivities at Windsor Castle, hosting a shooting party at her Scottish estate, which she organised after learning of Eugenie's wedding date.

"The truth is that Camilla has a house party for a few friends. They are arriving on Friday and will be there over the weekend," an insider told the Telegraph.

"The date of the wedding was known eight months ago so it’s strange Camilla organised her house party this weekend...It’s hard to see her turning down the invitation as anything other than a snub but she insists she has other engagements that she was invited to first."

Reports of behind the scenes bickering is a throwback to the explosive royal scandals of yesteryear rather than the sanitised version of news we get from the younger generation today. In fact, Eugenie's wedding is proving to be a reminder of a time period that most of the British royals would want erased history - largely, an adjustment of the spotlight on Sarah Ferguson, who is said to be a "bag of nerves" at meeting former father-in-law Prince Philip for the first time in years.

After divorcing Andrew in 1996, with whom she has a famously strong friendship, Philip has gone to great lengths to avoid her.

"She is worried about the reception she will get from Prince Philip and now there will be a bit of a frosty atmosphere with Prince Charles," the source added.

Tensions have grown between Charles and Andrew over the years as the next in line to the throne is actioning his vision for the future of the royals, including trimming costs for extended family - including Eugenie and her sister Beatrice, who both work full-time and no longer have state funded security. Eugenie and her husband-to-be live in an apartment in Kensington Palace, where they pay the market rate rent, while her cousins live on the grounds at no charge.

Tomorrow's wedding has been a controversial one, particularly the couple's decision to have such a lavish ceremony and their reported insistence on having the ceremony televised. 850 guests are expected to watch the wedding at St George's Chapel, while 400 will enjoy the VIP after-party at Royal Lodge.