Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Royal Weddings

'Thank you pa' - Prince Harry praises father Charles for stepping up to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

Thanked 'supportive' father for stepping in with the father-of-the-bride Thomas Markle was unable to attend the big day

Britain's Prince Harry has praised his father Prince Charles for agreeing to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle.

The Duke of Sussex, 34, was grateful for his father's "support" in stepping up to the role at the royal couple's wedding at Windsor Castle in May, after the 37-year-old Duchess' own dad, Thomas Markle, was forced to pull out of giving his daughter away because he had to undergo heart surgery in the US.

In the documentary, 'Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70', which airs on BBC One tonight, Harry says: “I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you.’“

"For him that’s a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he’s our father so of course he’s gonna be there for us.

"Just because he's my father that doesn't mean I can just sort of go, 'Okay, that's all, I'll take it from here.'"

Meghan Markle (L) in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, watched by (middle row L-R) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Page boy James, Viscount Severn, Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Britain's Lady Louise Windsor, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, (front row L-R) Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York
During the ceremony at St George's Chapel, Harry - who is expecting his first child with the former actress - could be heard saying, “thank you pa", as his father handed over the bride.

The Prince of Wales and Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, depart from St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Charles' wife, Duchess Camilla, admitted it was a "touching" moment, which she only witnessed when she watched the wedding back on television.

She says: “I think that was very touching. Sitting where I was, you couldn’t hear what he said. But afterwards watching it on the television, I think it was a very, it was a lovely gesture.”

The 71-year-old royal also praised her husband - who turns 70 on November 14 - for making sure Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was involved by taking her with him to sign the registry, and admitted she feels people don't realise just "how kind" Charles is.

She says: "Seeing my husband actually take the bride’s mother by the hand to sign the registry, is something that moved everybody.“It’s the things he does behind the scenes that people don’t knowabout .I don’t think people realise quite how kind he is."'Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70' airs on BBC One at 9pm.

(Left-right) Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall walk down the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
