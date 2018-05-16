All Sections

Britain's Prince William arrives at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte after his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a son, in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The bridesmaids and page boys for the British royal wedding have been revealed

Britains Princess Charlotte, 3, will be a bridesmaid on the day, and her brother George will act as page boy, according to Kensington Palace

Britain's Princess Charlotte will act as a bridesmaid for the wedding of her uncle Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle this weekend.

Kensington Palace confirmed that the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in the bridal party for the big day on Saturday, as will her little brother George, who will act as a page boy.

Among the party will be the sons and daughters of Meghan's close friend Jessica Mulroney.

The palace tweeted the news that the names of the bridesmaids and page boys for the upcoming wedding had been revealed, and listed on the official British Royals website.

Other bridesmaids include goddaughter of Prince Harry Florence van Cutsem, 3 and Zalie Warren, 2, goddaughters of Ms. Markle Remi and Rylan Litt, 6 & 7, and daughter of Meghan's good friend Jessica Mulroney, Ivy, 4.

Page boys include the twin sons of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney, Brian and John, 7, and godson of Prince Harry, Jasper Dyer, 6.

The news comes as reports that bride-to-be Meghan Markle's father will now not be able to attend the wedding as he is due to have heart surgery, after a tumultuous week in the media.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Meghan's mother Doria has been seen arriving in London, as has her friend and 'unofficial wedding planner', 37-year-old Jessica Mulroney was also pictured arriving in London this morning.

The wedding will take place at 12pm in St George's Chapel in Windsor and will be televised in Britain and Ireland.

Meghan Markle chooses wedding dress for Suits character Rachel with friend Jessica Mulroney | Youtube
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge as they arrive at Berlin Tegel Airport during an official visit to Poland and Germany on July 19, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Charlotte leaves Warsaw, Poland, as she heads to Germany
Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte before boarding their plane in Hamburg Finkenwerder, Germany, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Bockwoldt/POOL
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge carries Princess Charlotte of Cambridge as they arrive with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge on day 1 of their offical visit to Poland on July 17, 2017 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince George of Cambridge as he arrives with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on day 1 of their offical visit to Poland on July 17, 2017 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Warsaw airport to start a 3 day tour on July 17, 2017 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Arthur Edwards / Pool/ Getty Images)
Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte and Prince George as The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry looks on, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, in central London, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony
