The royal wedding’s Bad Lip Reading treatment is a must-watch

Bad Lip Reading specialises in parodying iconic on-screen moments by dubbing them with satirical and amusing interpretations of what was said by those involved.

Here’s what Harry and Meghan were really saying. Maybe.

The popular YouTube channel has dubbed Star Wars, sports stars and presidential inaugurations, so it was only a matter of time before it turned its attention to this month’s royal wedding – and it’s pretty special.

From the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex agreeing Hagrid is their favourite Harry Potter character to Bishop Michael Curry waxing lyrical about hot dogs, it’s almost better than the real thing.

Harry and Meghan were married at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, so the bad lip readers managed to pull their version together remarkably quickly. This speedy work has been evident before from the YouTubers, who have 6.8 million subscribers – it took them just days to create new versions of the White House Christmas message and President Donald Trump's inauguration day.

