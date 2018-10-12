The unconventional bridesmaid: Princess Beatrice opts out of traditional bridal party norms with elegant separates

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice were never a pair to stick with the norms when it came to their royal regalia so it should come as no surprise that Beatrice, Eugenie's maid of honour for her wedding to fiancé Jack Brooksbank, opted to go for something a lot less traditional that what one expects for a bridesmaid.

Maid of honour went with an off-the-shoulder top and fit-and-flare suit for sister's big day

For the big day, Eugenie opted for a pretty off-the-shoulder number (as seems to be the British royal family's latest sartorial fetish) with a sophisticated fit and flare skirt in a royal blue colour that complemented her mother Sarah's green gúna perfectly.

While Fergie struggled with the wind from the tale of Storm Callum as she entered St George's Chapel, Beatrice seemed to take the moment in her stride, stopping to wave to photographers and onlookers while clutching an unusual silver square purse.

Maid of honour Beatrice paired her look with an equally unusual purple and blue headpiece - which some might find reminiscent of an Irish dancer's hairband (a style also adopted by Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas for the occasion) - and wore a simple brooch on her collar. For her part, bride Eugenie beamed in a stunning creation by British-based designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

Eugenie's dress - a heavy brocade fabric, with long sleeves and a stunning low v-neck back - harks back to the eighties in its style, with an A-line silhouette that flatters the bride and the strong fabrics ideal for conveying that 'autumnal theme' the bride was reportedly so hands on in creating for the day.

Eugenie specially requested a low back to be a feature of her gown, Buckingham Palace said - she had surgery aged 12 to correct scoliosis.

Eugenie opted to go without a veil for the service, instead donning a beautiful emerald studded Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara - which she borrowed from the Queen - that sat on her relaxed hairstyle.

The low neckline of the dress accentuated the bride's elegant emerald drop earrings, which were given to her as a wedding gift from her groom Jack.