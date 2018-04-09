'The Vitamix is going to the wedding' - Meghan Markle's on-screen fiancée sending 'classy' wedding gift to former co-star

Meghan Markle's on-screen husband-to-be has revealed that he plans to buy a very 'classy' - and healthy - wedding gift for the happy couple.

Patrick J Adams, who plays Meghan's character Rachel's love interest Mike in USA Network series Suits, said that it was a toss up between a bread maker and a blender for his co-star's big day gift.

"We were trying to choose between like a blender or bread maker. You know something classy, like a good blender," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Like a Vitamix (blender), yeah. She's gonna need a Vitamix for sure."

Advertisement Their on-screen selves are due to tie the knot in a special two-hour episode to air on April 25th, however Meghan's Suits husband said he's unsure if he'll be attending the royal wedding in London in May. He will however be sending along a special gift for the couple who clearly enjoy spending time in the kitchen (with Prince Harry popping the question as they roasted a chicken). Patrick tied the knot with his fiance, Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario, in 2016, however Meghan was unable to attend the event at the time as rumours swirled about her royal relationship.

"Whether I'm there or not, the Vitamix is going to the wedding," he said.

Suits has been renewed for and eight season, however officials confirmed that Adams' character Mike Ross will not be returning.

Suits fans and royal watchers alike have been quick to draw parallels with the royal-in-waiting and her on-screen character, notably over Meghan's choice of wedding gown for her character Rachel.

Meghan enlisted the help of close pal and rumoured bridesmaid Jessica Mulroney to help her choose the right style for her character's moment on the aisle, with the Kleinfield stylist opting for designs from 'quintessential New York designer' Carolina Herrara.