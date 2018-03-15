All Sections

Meghan Markle attends the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England

Royal Weddings

'There will be a lot for her to adapt to' - Bride-to-be Meghan Markle 'receiving etiquette lessons' ahead of royal wedding

'Everything will be looked at'

Bride to be Meghan Markle is reportedly receiving etiquette lessons as part of her jam-packed schedule ahead of her big day in May.

The 36-year-old - who is poised to marry the British Prince atSt George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19 - is trying to balance her wedding preparations with her new responsibilities with various organisations around the UK.

A source explained: "Meghan has been regularly making private visits to organisations as she gets to know the UK charity sector."

Advertisement

The former 'Suits' actress has been busily attending events up and down the country since she relocated to Britain, where she's quickly become one of the most recognisable public figures.

But, at the same time, Meghan is also having to make plans for her eagerly-anticipated wedding day.

The insider told People magazine: "She's on a very busy schedule behind the scenes."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leave following the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leave following the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London

She has her wedding preparation and is meeting a number of people allthe time - from Harry's charities, staff at the household and the Royal Foundation."This comes shortly after it was claimed that Meghan is receiving etiquette lessons on royal protocol ahead of her wedding.

The American star is said to be hard at work studying everything from how to walk to how to dress, ready for her transition into becoming a member of the royal family.

Grant Harrold, Prince Charles' former butler, said: "She has to becareful what she says, how she says it, and how it's taken because after the 19th of May, it will be a reflection of the royal family.

Meghan Markle leaves after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England
Meghan Markle leaves after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England

"It's everyday things - from the way she walks, the way she speaks,the things she does, how she eats, how she holds her cup, how she dresses - everything will be looked at. There will be a lot for her to adapt to."

(L-R) Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, US actress Meghan Markle and her fiancee Britain's Prince Harry attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, on March 12, 2018 GROVER/AFP/Getty Images
(L-R) Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, US actress Meghan Markle and her fiancee Britain's Prince Harry attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, on March 12, 2018 GROVER/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leave following the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leave following the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, arrive for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, arrive for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London
Meghan Markle leaves after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Meghan Markle leaves after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leave following the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leave following the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London
(L-R) Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
(L-R) Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
View Gallery 32 photos
(L-R) Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
(L-R) Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
(L-R) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
(L-R) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry depart from the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry depart from the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle leaves after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England
Meghan Markle leaves after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England
Meghan Markle attends the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England
Meghan Markle attends the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England
(L-R) Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, US actress Meghan Markle, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, on March 12, 2018
(L-R) Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, US actress Meghan Markle, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, on March 12, 2018
Prince Harry's fiancee, US actress Meghan Markle meets school children in the Dean's yard before attending a Reception in central London, on March 12, 2018
Prince Harry's fiancee, US actress Meghan Markle meets school children in the Dean's yard before attending a Reception in central London, on March 12, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, on March 12, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, on March 12, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, on March 12, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, on March 12, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry (R) leaves with his fiancee, US actress Meghan Markle after attending a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, on March 12, 2018 LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
Britain's Prince Harry (R) leaves with his fiancee, US actress Meghan Markle after attending a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, on March 12, 2018 LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: (L-R) Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: (L-R) Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Meghan Markle greets a child as she departs from the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Meghan Markle greets a child as she departs from the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 12: Meghan Markle receives flowers as she leaves after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. Organised by The Royal Commonwealth Society, the Commonwealth Service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 12: Meghan Markle receives flowers as she leaves after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. Organised by The Royal Commonwealth Society, the Commonwealth Service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Meghan Markle (C) and Prince Harry (R) depart from the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Meghan Markle (C) and Prince Harry (R) depart from the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 12: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (not pictured) meet school children in the Dean's yard before attending a Reception after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. Organised by The Royal Commonwealth Society, the Commonwealth Service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. (Photo by Jack Hill - Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 12: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (not pictured) meet school children in the Dean's yard before attending a Reception after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. Organised by The Royal Commonwealth Society, the Commonwealth Service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. (Photo by Jack Hill - Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 12: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (not pictured) meet school children in the Dean's yard before attending a Reception after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. Organised by The Royal Commonwealth Society, the Commonwealth Service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. (Photo by Jack Hill - Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 12: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (not pictured) meet school children in the Dean's yard before attending a Reception after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. Organised by The Royal Commonwealth Society, the Commonwealth Service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. (Photo by Jack Hill - Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 12: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (not pictured) meet school children in the Dean's yard before attending a Reception after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. Organised by The Royal Commonwealth Society, the Commonwealth Service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. (Photo by Jack Hill - Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 12: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (not pictured) meet school children in the Dean's yard before attending a Reception after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. Organised by The Royal Commonwealth Society, the Commonwealth Service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. (Photo by Jack Hill - Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to Archbishop Angeaelos, Coptic Orthodox Archbishop of London in Dean's Yard after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London. Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to Archbishop Angeaelos, Coptic Orthodox Archbishop of London in Dean's Yard after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London. Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to Archbishop Angeaelos, Coptic Orthodox Archbishop of London in Dean's Yard after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London. Photo credit should read: Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to Archbishop Angeaelos, Coptic Orthodox Archbishop of London in Dean's Yard after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London. Photo credit should read: Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to Archbishop Angeaelos, Coptic Orthodox Archbishop of London in Dean's Yard after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday March 12, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Commonwealth. Photo credit should read: Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to Archbishop Angeaelos, Coptic Orthodox Archbishop of London in Dean's Yard after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday March 12, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Commonwealth. Photo credit should read: Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire
Meghan Markle meets school children in Dean's Yard after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire
Meghan Markle meets school children in Dean's Yard after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire
Meghan Markle talking to children as she leaves the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London (Yui Mok/PA)
Meghan Markle talking to children as she leaves the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London (Yui Mok/PA)

Words by

Online Editors