These Irish wedding pros recreated Meghan's wedding day looks in less than 24 hours and the photos are amazing

No doubt there'll be many brides out there hoping to channel Meghan Markle's modern, minimal and chic wedding day style for years to come.

A team of talented Irish wedding suppliers pulled off Meghan's TWO bridal looks perfectly - in just 24 hours

And one team of talented Irish wedding professionals has already managed to give them a head start.

When Sharon Patterson from Elody Bride in Newry and designer Shauna Fay saw the stunning gúnas worn by the British royal bride a spark ignited, and they decided to have some fun by attempting to recreate the look themselves.

Advertisement They enlisted the help of photographer Rashida Keenan and a team of talented suppliers and got to work. And they seriously nailed it. The creative team pulled an all-nighter to plan the photo shoot - with designer Shauna Fay managing to design the two gowns in 24 hours - and the results speak for themselves.

"We thought about doing something before the day but I said I'll need to see what it's like cause if we can't pull it off we won't do it," dress designer Shauna told THEVOW.ie, "but as soon as we saw the dress I said it to Sharon (from Elody Bridal), 'if you do the veil I'll do the dress' and we got to work.

"I had ordered some fabrics already, not much but a few different fabrics - but after watching the wedding sure we never got started till about 3pm."

Their first look was Meghan's soon-to-be iconic Givenchy gown, with its bateau neckline, three-quarter length sleeves and sophisticated fit-and-flare silhouette.

Shauna was confident to design the first dress from fabrics she had, but said that Sharon had the real tough work with such an intricate veil.

The called on Donna Mackin to create the stunning replica tiara, which turned out to be an absolute double for the Duchess'.

Then to their surprise, Jack Murphy Jewellery - who was to supply some of the pieces for the shoot - offered to lend them a £50K diamond to be placed in the centre.

"Donna started making the tiara and we were like 'Holy God that's class!'," said Shauna. "Then Jack's offered to loan us a £50K diamond for the centre of it. They sorted the earrings, the three stone diamond and even had a aquamarine statement ring for the second look."

Their second was Meghan's breathtaking Stella McCartney halter - which looks as incredible on model Cleo as it did on the royal bride herself, dare we say, but Shauna revealed she only decided to design it at the last minute.

"I said at around 5am 'you know Sharon, I've a bit of a notion to do the second dress', and she said 'sure go for it!'.

"The second one was a real knock up but it looked really good."

The dresses and veil are now on display at Sharon's bridal store Elody, and the diamond back in a safe!

"Sharon has the veil and dress in prime position in the shop. She does all her own custom veils and all alterations on every dress so it's a great showcase for the store. We've had requests from several places to put them on display."

"It's good that every involved was a business woman and doing their own stuff, running their own business and being about to say to other women - I can help you be a princess for the day.

"It's not about looking like Meghan, but Meghan inspires us all."

A truly talented team!

Credits: Photographer: Rashida Keenan - www.rashidakeenanphotography.com | Designer: Shauna Fay - facebook.com/shaunafay.designer | Flowers: Martina Crilly Creative Design | Tiara: Donna Mackin Millinery | Jewellery: Jack Murphy Jewellery | Make-up: Rosemary Wright | Hair: Chocolate Blonde Hair | Veil: Elody Bridal | Model: @Cleowearsclothes

