While we know so much about the royal wedding ceremony it almost feels as though most of us were actually at it (and to be fair, most of us were glued to it on the telly), surprisingly few details have emerged about the British royal couple's evening celebration.

We know it was hosted by the groom's father Prince Charles at Frogmore House and that it included a very exclusive guest list of 200 people.

We're fairly sure from reports that there was dancing (with most of the floor taken up by George Clooney, by all accounts) and that guests munched on sliders as celebrations ran into the wee hours of 3am on Sunday (late for a British wedding).

And now some new details are coming out that perhaps the wider world won't be too fussed about, but those currently planning will be all over - namely, how the couples named their wedding tables. Giving your tables a theme has been a huge trend in weddings for years. It's seen as a chance for the couple in question to put a bit of extra personality into their day and have a bit of fun with words. People go for names of their favourite restaurants, places they visited of first dates, names of their favourite TV shows or characters, and for Harry and Meghan? According to actress and close friend of Meghan's, Janina Gavankar, it was about mixing their cultures with a bit of word play.

"Potato, potato, tomato, tomato, oregano, oregano," Gavankar gave as examples, the tables all being named using words that are pronounced differently in England and the US.

"It was so sweet. There were so many nods to the beautiful mashup of the two cultures," she added.

Now that is quite cute.