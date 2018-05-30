This is why Amal Clooney's royal wedding outfit reportedly cost more than $500k
According to reports it wasn't the Stella McCartney gúna that cost the most...
As a guest if the British royal wedding, Amal Clooney provided a bright beam of sunshine early in the day, just as the style began streaming into St George's Chapel.
Everyone agreed she looked breathtaking in her custom mustard yellow Stella McCartney dress, and she has since topped best dressed lists and become a bit of a fashion inspiration for those looking to brighten up a formal occasion.
No doubt her bespoke gown and stylish gold and perspex Gianvito Rossi heels would cost a mere mortal more than a few month's wages, but the actual cost of her outfit totted up by one report could give you quite a shock - if you didn't know what it was mostly made up of!
According to Pricetagged by Page 6, the entire outfit cost more than $500K. However it wasn't the dress that is said to be the most expensive piece worn by the wife of George Clooney - it was in fact the accessories that cost the most overall.
The breakdown follows: Gianvito Rossi shoes: $800; Stephen Jones hat: $335; Stella McCartney dress: 'Priceless'; Lorraine Schwartz earrings: $500,000.
Worth every penny!