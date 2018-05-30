This is why Amal Clooney's royal wedding outfit reportedly cost more than $500k

As a guest if the British royal wedding, Amal Clooney provided a bright beam of sunshine early in the day, just as the style began streaming into St George's Chapel.

According to reports it wasn't the Stella McCartney gúna that cost the most...

Everyone agreed she looked breathtaking in her custom mustard yellow Stella McCartney dress, and she has since topped best dressed lists and become a bit of a fashion inspiration for those looking to brighten up a formal occasion.

No doubt her bespoke gown and stylish gold and perspex Gianvito Rossi heels would cost a mere mortal more than a few month's wages, but the actual cost of her outfit totted up by one report could give you quite a shock - if you didn't know what it was mostly made up of!