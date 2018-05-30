All Sections

Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

Royal Weddings

This is why Amal Clooney's royal wedding outfit reportedly cost more than $500m

According to reports it wasn't the Stella McCartney gúna that cost the most...

As a guest if the British royal wedding, Amal Clooney provided a bright beam of sunshine early in the day, just as the style began streaming into St George's Chapel.

Everyone agreed she looked breathtaking in her custom mustard yellow Stella McCartney dress, and she has since topped best dressed lists and become a bit of a fashion inspiration for those looking to brighten up a formal occasion.

No doubt her bespoke gown and stylish gold and perspex Gianvito Rossi heels would cost a mere mortal more than a few month's wages, but the actual cost of her outfit totted up by one report could give you quite a shock - if you didn't know what it was mostly made up of!

According to Pricetagged by Page 6, the entire outfit cost more than $500K. However it wasn't the dress that is said to be the most expensive piece worn by the wife of George Clooney - it was in fact the accessories that cost the most overall.

The breakdown follows: Gianvito Rossi shoes: $800; Stephen Jones hat: $335; Stella McCartney dress: 'Priceless'; Lorraine Schwartz earrings: $500,000.

Worth every penny!

Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Illustration of royal wedding guest Amal Clooney created by illustrator Alexandra Nea (Alexandra Nea)
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
US actress Gina Torres leaves after the ceremony. Photo: AFP/Getty Images
Cressida Bonas arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Chelsy Davy (second right) arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Carole Middleton arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Chelsy Davy (centre) arrives at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Oprah Winfrey attended the big day. Photo: PA
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrive at St George’s Chapel on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images
Eliza Spencer, Louis Spencer, Victoria Aitken and Kitty Spencer arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Royal wedding
The Princess Royal arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
