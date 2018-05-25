Top designer says royal wedding dress is 'identical' to one of her designs

Meghan Markle's wedding dress may already be iconic in the eyes of royal watchers and fashionistas alike, but it hasn't been without its criticism either.

Designer Emilia Wickstead - a favourite of Kate Middleton - says royal dress was 'quite loose'

Some folk found it a little plain, while others - including Katy Perry - thought the bride could have done with another fitting.

And while many designers were quick to share snaps of the dresses in their collection that were most like Meghan's gorgeous minimal style Givenchy gown, one designer has called it 'identical' to one her own designs - and suggested that it didn't quite fit the bride right.

Advertisement British designer Emilia Wickstead - who has dressed celebrities including Meghan's sister-in-law Kate Middleton, as well as Saoirse Ronan, Gigi Hadid and Brie Larson among others - thinks the royal wedding dress was exactly the same as one of her own designs, and diesn't seem to be a huge fan of how it looked on the day. "Her dress is identical to one of our dresses," she told Daily Mail. "Apparently a lot of commentators were saying, 'It’s an Emilia Wickstead dress.'"

She went on to agree with those who opined that the dress wasn't very fitted on the day.

"If you choose a simple design the fit should be perfect. Her wedding dress was quite loose."

The dress wasn't the only thing that frustrated the designer about Meghan's look on the day however - she wasn't too keen on the hair either.



"I was like, “Hold the wisps [of her hair] back — it’s a Royal Wedding for God’s sake.”