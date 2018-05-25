All Sections

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan wave as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Royal Weddings

Top designer says royal wedding dress is 'identical' to one of her designs

Designer Emilia Wickstead - a favourite of Kate Middleton - says royal dress was 'quite loose'

Meghan Markle's wedding dress may already be iconic in the eyes of royal watchers and fashionistas alike, but it hasn't been without its criticism either.

Some folk found it a little plain, while others - including Katy Perry - thought the bride could have done with another fitting.

And while many designers were quick to share snaps of the dresses in their collection that were most like Meghan's gorgeous minimal style Givenchy gown, one designer has called it 'identical' to one her own designs - and suggested that it didn't quite fit the bride right.

British designer Emilia Wickstead - who has dressed celebrities including Meghan's sister-in-law Kate Middleton, as well as Saoirse Ronan, Gigi Hadid and Brie Larson among others - thinks the royal wedding dress was exactly the same as one of her own designs, and diesn't seem to be a huge fan of how it looked on the day.

"Her dress is identical to one of our dresses," she told Daily Mail.

"Apparently a lot of commentators were saying, 'It’s an Emilia Wickstead dress.'"

Emilia Wickstead arrives for the Serpentine Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery on July 6, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
She went on to agree with those who opined that the dress wasn't very fitted on the day.

"If you choose a simple design the fit should be perfect. Her wedding dress was quite loose."

The dress wasn't the only thing that frustrated the designer about Meghan's look on the day however - she wasn't too keen on the hair either.

"I was like, “Hold the wisps [of her hair] back — it’s a Royal Wedding for God’s sake.”

Harry and his wife Meghan turn to watch Doria Ragland, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall as they walk down the west steps of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle (Ben Stansall/PA)
Brie Larson, wearing an outfit from London Fashion Week designer Emilia Wickstead, at the 88th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Royal India Tour Day Two: The Duchess, pictured with husband Prince William, donned an Emilia Wickstead cream dress, nude Mulberry clutch and matching 'Calice' heels by Rupert Sanderson.
Saoirse Ronan, wearing an Emilia Wickstead dress, attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 7th annual Governors Awards
Kate wore a dark green Emilia Wickstead dress and a gold shamrock brooch on a trip to see the Irish Guards for St. Patrick's Day.
Emilia Wickstead
For the Order of the Thistle ceremony in Edinburgh, Kate wore a yellow dress by British designer Emilia Wickstead, who was once rumoured to be in the running to make Kate's wedding dress.
Emilia Wickstead pink and grey pleated dress
Emilia Wickstead AW 17/18
Kate Middleton in Emilia Wickstead
Emilia Wickstead arrives for the Serpentine Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery on July 6, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
