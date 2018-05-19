WATCH: Five facts from the British royal wedding's Order of Service

The Order of Service to the ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle has provided a few more details about what millions of viewers around the world can expect to see.

The only reading at the royal wedding will be given by a member of Prince Harry’s Spencer family, his aunt, Lady Jane Fellowes.

Advertisement Speaking from the Nave, Diana, Princess of Wales’ older sister will read from the Song of Solomon, which stresses the strength and power of love. The short reading proclaims: “My beloved speaks and says to me: ‘Arise, my love, my fair one, and come away; for now the winter is past, the rain is over and gone’.” The decision to give the important role of delivering the reading to the late princess’s sibling shows the strong connection Harry retains with his mother’s family.

Here are five things we learned from Harry and Meghan’s Order of Service: