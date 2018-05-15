WATCH: Irish bride can't believe her eyes when her father gets up to sing during wedding ceremony

AN Irish bride got the ultimate wedding present when her father serenaded her on her big day.

John Cusack clearly took his father-of-the-bride duties for his daughter Louise Cusack's nuptials to Padraig Byrne in Clonaslee in Co. Laois last Friday seriously.

Things were going to schedule for the happy couple, when John surprised them with a pitch-perfect performance in the church.

Advertisement "John has never sang in public but after seven weeks of rehearsals he nailed it", onlooker Simon Casey told independent.ie. The surprise performance was received with a mixture of reactions, with John's son-in-law holding his face with a fit of the giggles and Louise looking amazed by the sweet gesture. For the first time singing in public the father of the bride stepped up to the mark and made his daughter proud.

