Wedding guests shocked to be asked by groom to return wedding gift for cash

A shocked couple have taken to Mumsnet to seek advice after a groom asked them to return their wedding gift and give them the cash instead.

"We went to a wedding at the weekend for one of my husbands colleagues. They had an Amazon gift list so my husband ordered something from there," writes the guest.

"When we arrived we noticed that nobody else had presents, thought nothing of it but people kept commenting and saying 'We just got them vouchers/money.'"

Advertisement Shortly before the wedding the couple had changed their minds about the wedding gift list and decided to ask for cash towards their honeymoon instead. However, this couple did not get the memo. They gave the bride and groom the gift and forgot about it. However, they later received a text message from the groom thanking them for coming to the wedding and for their gift.

Then came the awkward part...

"We had a bit of a last minute change and decided to ask for money towards the honeymoon instead of what we'd put on the gift list," he wrote.

"Can we arrange to send it back and just get the money for it instead? I can pass it back next week when I'm back in work. Really appreciate the thought but definitely think we need a holiday after the stress of wedding planning."

The groom was labelled 'rude' by some of the people commenting on the post and most of those who did comment felt he was out of line.

Read more: Little sympathy for woman 'forced to give up house' after cost of attending friends' weddings left her 'broke'