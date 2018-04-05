WATCH: Adorable moment a seven-year-old Irish boy sings Ed Sheeran's Perfect for his parents' first dance

First dances at weddings are well known to tug at the heartstrings a little.

But when the first dance song is Ed Sheeran's tear-jerker Perfect being sung by the bride and groom's seven-year-old son, it's absolutely time to pass the tissues!

Kenzie McNally, the little boy from Armagh who sang at his parent's wedding in Bannville House, is a huge fan of Ed Sheeran, so much so that when they asked if he wanted to sing Ed's hit Perfect for their first dance, he only needed to practise twice!

Advertisement "Kenzie is in his school choir at Orchard county P.S. and he just sings constantly round house and loves Ed Sheeran," said bride Christine McNally, "So we asked him if he would like to sing our first dance ed sheeran perfect and he agreed! Simon Emerson, the singer with the guitar, works at my dad's shop and he had a few lessons with Kenzie but said he needed very few lessons as he knew song off by heart!" Kenzie's video has since been viewed by over 50,000 people on YouTube. "I don't think he realises how much of a star and how proud we are of him," said Christine.

"We got him tickets to see Ed Sheeran in Dublin in May as a surprise after his performance and he's so excited to go see Ed in concert as he knows every single song!"

Picture credit: Sasha Teanor Photography