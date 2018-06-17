WATCH: Four times Irish dads went above and beyond their father of the bride duties

From the moving 'first look' and seeing her in her white dress (or similar!), to the stirring walk up the aisle and of course the nerve-wracking speech they're expected to pull off flawlessly, the wedding is not without its spotlight moments.

Often however the father-of-the-bride can be overlooked when it comes to wedding plans, so when they push the boat out with something a little different it's always a nice surprise!

Advertisement Here are some of the Irish dads who went above and beyond the usual father-of-the-bride duties on their daughter's big day, and came out the other side... 1. A plan for the top table In lieu of a long-winded speech, father-of-the-bride Gerry Smith sang country music favourite God’s Plan at the top table at the wedding of his daughter Geraldine Smith, who married Michael Cooke in Italy. As Gerry sang the last verse, his song was met with a raucous applause from the wedding’s guests, who rose to their feet to praise him. 2. A surprise performance John Cusack clearly took his father-of-the-bride duties for his daughter Louise nuptials to Padraig Byrne in Clonaslee in Co. Laois seriously. Things were going to schedule for the happy couple, when singer Simon Casey began his rendition of Ed Sheeran's Perfect before father-of-the-bride John got up from his seat with the microphone and took over, segueing into a pitch-perfect performance of Elvis' I can't help Falling in Love with You in the church. "John has never sang in public but after seven weeks of rehearsals he nailed it", Simon Casey told Independent.ie. The surprise performance was received with a mixture of reactions, with John's son-in-law holding his face with a fit of the giggles and Louise looking amazed by the sweet gesture. For the first time singing in public the father of the bride stepped up to the mark and made his daughter proud.

3. Accompanying the bride

Dublin bride Claire O'Regan was joined by her father on guitar for a stirring rendition of Glen Hansard's Falling Slowly on her big day in the city. The talented pair entertained guests with their gorgeous version of the sentimental hit, which was sung by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová and featured the hit movie Once.

4. The flash mob

Lisa Mc Grath and David Kellett were left in complete shock when a flash mob descended on their wedding ceremony as they exchanged vows at St.Bridgets Church Killeshandra Co.Cavan - and the look on the bride's face as soon as she realises her dad is taking centre stage during it all was absolutely priceless!