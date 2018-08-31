WATCH: Irish bride can't hold back tears as groom plays her up the aisle

An Irish bride has explained how there wasn't 'a dry eye in the house' as her groom serenaded her up the aisle ahead of their ceremony in Co. Antrim.

'Not a dry eye in the house' as accordion player Kieran surprised his bride with a beautiful Irish tune

Kieran and Kerrie Graham tied the knot in the Church of St Patrick and St Brigid in Glengariff, where Kerrie was expecting to walk up the aisle to a friend playing Pachelbel's Canon on the piano.

However, as she took her first steps and heard the sound of the accordion she knew it was her soon-to-be husband playing her up the aisle.

"When I heard his accordion I could nearly keep it together," Kerrie explained to THEVOW.ie. "He had spent the last two weeks getting up at 6am practising the tune while I was in bed." There wasn't a dry eye in the house as Keiran played the Irish hymn 'Be thou my vision', with several guests later telling the couple they found the moment completely overwhleming. "I think it set the tone for the rest of the ceremony as family and friends said it was the most moving and emotional wedding they had been to," Kerrie says.

Happily, Fiona Sloan of Premiere Moments was on-hand to capture the entrance in its entirety, which the couple say they'll treasure for a lifetime.

Kieran has been playing accordion since he was a child, and plays for the Irish dancing All Irelands and World Championships - music, Kerrie explains, is a huge passion of his.

After their emotional ceremony, Kerrie, Kieran, their guests and the accordion all headed to The Laragh Lodge to dance the night away - with the ceilí was only kicking off at 2am with groom Kieran cracking out the accordion once again to play alongside his brothers Eamon and Colin!