WATCH: 'It finished with an uproar' - Irish politician surprises new wife and guests with self-penned wedding song

An Irish politician received a rapturous applause at a Wicklow wedding when he managed to surprise his new wife with a very special tribute.

Cllr Trevor Gilligan and his new wife Elaine tied the knot in front of close friends and family - including their adorable two-year-old daughter Chloe - in a ceremony at Tulfarris Hotel in Blessington, on November 16th.

A keen singer songwriter and guitarist, Trevor has recorded music in the past but had never actually sang or played live on front of an audience before, despite the fact that he had been routinely requested by Elaine to perform at family occasions.

Advertisement Unbeknownst to his bride-to-be however, in the weeks running up to the wedding the Fianna Fáil Councillor had been busy working on writing an original song about his bride, which he planned to perform as a surprise for her on the big day. "The song wrote itself," Trevor explains about the aptly named Luckiest Guy in the World. "The night before the wedding, I showed my brother the song, I got his approval and before I knew it, he decided to play along as well. This made the moment even more special".

Trevor says that he was determined to perform the song whether or not it went down well. Luckily enough, it went down a storm with his wife and their guests.

"I was nervous and outside of my comfort zone. I usually play the guitar in a room by myself - I don’t play in front of audiences. Whether it worked out or not it was something I was going to do.

"Everyone clapped along and cheered at the end and it finished with an uproar from the room so it all worked out!

"Her smile really made it worth my while!"