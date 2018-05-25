All Sections

Six year-old Andrew Robert dressed as Prince Harry and seven-year-old Naiyah Otero dressed as Meghan Markle pose during a photo shoot at Toddlewood Studio in Baldwin, New York, U.S., May 23, 2018. Photo taken May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Roselle Chen

Wedding Videos

WATCH: These kids recreated the royal wedding and their version is adorable

The confetti has well settled on Harry and Meghan's big day - but who would have thought the best was yet to come?!

The wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and his now-wife, US actress Meghan Markle, has already inspired plenty of talented folk out there to recreate the bride's dresses,  and to dub over what they think was really said on the day - and now a couple of cute kids have had their take on things.

Six year-old Andrew Robert dressed as Prince Harry and seven-year-old Naiyah Otero dressed as Meghan Markle for a fun shoot at Toddlewood Studio in Baldwin, New York, and their version of things is very sweet.

Advertisement

A sneak peek of their little version of the big day - including some special guests! - has been posted by Access. Watch below.

Find your perfect venue