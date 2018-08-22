WATCH: This Irish couple were given a very unusual guard of honour at their colourful wedding

A powerlifting couple from Belfast ensured their marriage got off to a strong start when they made their dramatic entrance as man and wife.

Eoin and Julie Gribbon tied the knot in Bangor Castle on Saturday, where they were joined by just over 100 friends and family who made for quite the alternative guard of honour for the pair's big reception reveal.

They happy couple were heralded in to their wedding reception at Crossfit MCI in Bangor with a rousing speech from friend Ricky Mullan - the former CEO of the Northern Ireland Powerlifting Federation - before Dinnie stone lifter Stevie Shanks, who is nearly as well known for his drumming in Queen tribute band Flash Harry as he is as a Victorian strongman, lifted a 270KG stone in their honour.

The couple met in a gym six years ago, which is why they chose it as their reception venue. "Plus I just wanted a venue that wasn't a hotel!" said Julie. "I hate flowers, bows and all that traditional stuff," she added.

Stevie said it was "an honour" to be asked to take part in the wedding celebrations.

"Definitely not your normal walk down the aisle," he joked.

The happy couple held a superhero themed wedding, and guests came clad in costumes from their favourite comic books. Bride Julie, for her part, wore a vintage style black and silver print dress while groom Eoin donned a Superman themed blue and red suit and matching tie.

Other guests got into the spirit wearing comic book tees and painting their faces, while the pair were handed their rings by the bride's little cousin Dane Rice, who was dressed as mini Superman (complete with cape!) for the occasion.

The held their reception in Crossfit MCI in Bangor, where guests formed a guard of honour with barbells, deadlifting their weights as the husband and wife entered the space to AC/DC's (and Thor's!) Thunderstruck.

Finally, Northern Irish strongman Stevie Shanks lifted his 270KG Brett stone - a replica of the Dinnie Stone.

Stevie is one of only 60 people in the world to have lifted the 330KG Dinnie Stones, named after Scottish strongman Donald Dinnie aka 'The Nineteenth Century's Greatest Athlete'.

Julie decorated the room with superhero themed table names, and dressed the tables in comic-book strip cloths.

The couple's Batman, Superman and Iron man tiered cake - created by Cakes by Bernard - stole the show, somehow impressively standing beneath the hammer of Thor.

Photos by Nick Scott