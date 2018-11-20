'I cried when I took it off!' - Bride Jenny's stunning vintage-style wedding dress wasn't the only show-stopping element of this Louth wedding

It was love at first sight when Jenny Campion from Clogherhead in Co. Louth met Mick Dixon from Johnstown Bridge, Kildare, in a bar in Drogheda.

“I was out for drinks with my friends one evening and I got separated from the group. I searched around and after a few laps of the bar I caught Mick's attention and he asked was I looking for someone to buy me a drink! He bought me a gin and tonic and we've been inseparable ever since."

Mick popped the question on a trip to Sicily in the summer of 2017, having let Jenny's dad in on the surprise before the couple headed away. He secretly booked a hilltop restaurant overlooking the bay of Taormina for dinner and after the meal, as the sun set over the sea, he got down on bended knee with a ring he had designed himself. As soon as Jenny said yes, the waiter popped the cork on a bottle of champagne and a three-man band played Italian music to celebrate.

With Jenny having sadly lost her mother suddenly the year before, the couple already knew one thing about the big day; it would be in Ireland, where they would be surrounded by the most important people in their lives. Loving a bright autumnal day in Ireland, they chose to have the wedding in early September. A fan of the classic 1920s and 30s aesthetic, Jenny wanted to incorporate a vintage feel to the occasion, which she did with the help of some specially selected suppliers - and a particularly spectacular and unique wedding gown.



“I am obsessed with this era," says the bride, "it oozes romance, vintage style and class, you simply cannot go wrong."



Their photos are by Elaine Barker Photography.

The Style

Jenny's incredible vintage-style fringed wedding dress was by London-based bridal designer Eliza Jane Howell, which she purchased from Sharon Hoey in Dublin.

"For years I have followed this designer and I never dreamt I would get to wear one of her gowns! TheJune gown was was the first dress I tried on and I knew it was 'the one'. I did try all her others on too which were amazing, but I fell in love with mine at first sight. It fitted me perfectly like a glove and needed zero alterations."

Her veil was a 1930s vintage styled headpiece designed by Sharon Hoey, which pulled the whole look together, and she wore beautiful blue vintage style shoes by Rachel Simpson, gifted to her by her bridesmaid Laura.

Jenny's bridesmaids wore separates - the top was a lace burgundy long sleeve top, tied at the back with a satin bow and the skirt was a full-length pleated skirt with satin waist band. The outfits were bought in Coast in Arnott’s in Dublin, while their Betsy Johnson shoes were purchased in America.

Mick and his groomsmen bought their suits in in McKenna Man in Drogheda Co. Louth. They opted for the classic black tux style trimmed with satin collar. "They all looked very handsome and it fitted the style of the venue and the dress," says Jennys.

When it came to dress shopping, Jenny enjoyed having found her style early into the search, but recalls that not having her mother there for such a special moment was difficult. "I missed my mum a lot especially on this occasion but luckily I had my sister with me to guide me in the right direction and she knows me better than anyone, so her opinion really mattered. The girls in Sharon Hoey make you feel a million dollars too which helps. Unlike other brides I had decided straight away that the dress I wanted was the first one I put on, so I found the process very easy and stress free. I cried when I took it off!"

The Ceremony

The couple exchanged vows in a 'short, sweet and personal' afternoon ceremony in St. Michael's Church in Clogherhead. "It was very special, and it was home to me," says the bride.

"Our celebrant Fr Martin Delaney, is a family friend and he personalised the mass. We both really enjoyed it." Their music was by singer and musician Declan Dunne, and the couple chose the readings and hymns themselves.

The Stand-out Moments

"My favourite moment," says Jenny, "was walking down the aisle with my dad, holding on tightly, in front of all my family and friends and finally then seeing Mick when he turned around for the first time that day - it was very emotional. I also loved the lighting of the sparklers ceremony in the courtyard at Bellingham castle. It was like a fairytale!"

For Mick, it was the moment they emerged from the church, and the realisation that they were finally married began to set in. "I also loved getting into the vintage 1920s car and having a glass of Champagne with my new wife with rings on our fingers!" he adds.

The Venue

Bellingham Castle was the first and only place Jenny and Mick visited as they planned their big day - they instantly fell in love with the venue while driving through the gates. "We were met by two Irish wolf hounds on arrival which was just wonderful and the staff are outstanding," says Jenny. The couple were especially taken with the idea of having the elegant 17th century Irish castle to themselves for the duration of the celebration, and loved that it was close to home. The 19 beautifully appointed bedrooms were ideal for their guests, who they were happy could move throughout the castle with ease. "We knew it would offer the romantic relaxing day we wanted," she says.

The Food

The couple's wedding menu included plenty of local produce and fine wines that they personally selected for their guests. On arrival at Bellingham Castle, guests were treated to canapés served alongside a signature punch. Glasses of prosecco and craft beers were also on offer. As guests mingled they enjoyed music from Declan Dunne playing Frank Sinatra songs among other classic tunes. "We really wanted to give our guests a day to remember and for us a good day starts with lots of great food, wine and music. It was very magical. "

The Decor

A fabulous vintage theme all started with their stationery specialist Kitty Moss, who the approached to help design their invites. "She is a true romantic and loved all our ideas," says Jenny, "she helped us put together a story of our relationship and it was really from here that we knew what sort of wedding we wanted. The invites told a story about us and it was perfect base for the wedding that we wanted to create. Some of our guests even had our invites framed!"

"Myself and my very talented cousin Susan Hatch designed most of the other décor that we used including the table plan which was themed around travel, as I fly with an airline for a living. We also did welcome frames, vintage road signs which we hand painted, confetti boxes also handmade and which the kids loved on the day as well as mass booklets - you name it, we put it together!"

Jenny collected props on her travels around the world and got lots of ideas from magazines and from real weddings. "I designed the cake myself and Sarah in Custom Cakes in Drogheda put all my ideas together to create and amazing vintage styled cake composed of five flavours, and finished the design off with vintage flowers."

An autumnal feel was created with the couple's gorgeous flowers and bouquets, which were arranged by Renata in Wall flowers in Drogheda: "They were spectacular, and many guests commented on the table flowers - which were on large golden candleabra - and on the rest of the floral décor I had placed around the church and the venue. They were very important to us and I think offered colour and romance to the venue and my table plans."

The Advice

When it comes to wedding planning for Jenny and Mick, communication and compromise were key - as was simply running with an idea once you have it! "Be yourselves, be organised, use time wisely and enjoy the build up to the day," advises Jenny. "Forget about the small things - it's only about you and the people you share it with.

"And on the day itself make sure to set aside a few minutes away from everyone and be alone together. We loved this part because it gives you time to sit down together and take it all in."

The couple also suggests booking an excellent photographer and videographer; "Remember you only have one shot at your big day and choosing the right professionals is key to capturing the style of your day - plus they'll pick up moments you'll miss! It's so wonderful to look back on these pictures and videos and they are treasured moments you have ever!"