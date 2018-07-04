Inside Arthur Guinness's shrimp and stout themed wedding to British designer Hannah Weiland

It's fitting that a member of the Guinness dynasty would have a pub themed wedding - and that a influential British designer would have a stylish one.

Couple's stylish 'Shrimps loves Guinness' themed wedding came complete with a quaint, personal pub where guests such as Pixie Geldof, Laura Bailey and Ruby Wax took time out to relax

Which is exactly what happened when son of Erskine and Louise Guinness, Arthur Guinness and faux fur brand Shrimps founder Hannah Weiland tied the knot in front of 300 guests at the bride's family home in Belcombe Court, Wiltshire this summer.

The couple exchanged vows in the nearby Holy Trinity church, where guests sang Elvis tunes, read Bob Marley's 'He's not perfect' and the couple’s toy poodle Lionel McGruff walked them back down the aisle as husband and wife.

Advertisement After the ceremony, guests - including Pixie Geldof, Laura Bailey and Ruby Wax - sipped on mini bottles of Campari with candy-coloured straws as a Cornish country band played 'Wagon Wheel', before eventually arriving to the house where they were treated to champagne, cocktails and canapés. Missing this time last week #ShrimpsandGuinness - Something Blue Antonia Bag special 💙 A post shared by Shrimps (@shrimps) on Jun 16, 2018 at 9:01am PDT “I didn’t ever think I would have a wedding this big,” Hannah, 28, told British Vogue, explaining how the guestlist for her early summer nuptials soon wracked up - mainly down to the fact that Arthur’s family is so huge – "he’s got 40 first cousins!" she said. 🦐 💖 🍺 & we 💖 🦐 & 🍺 #shrimpsandguinness A post shared by Scarlett Curtis (@scarcurtis) on Jun 10, 2018 at 1:59am PDT Their day was brimming with fun, booze-themed ideas such as signs containing their wedding 'tagline' "Shrimps love Guinness" and the specially made 'Arthur's Arms' pub they had created out of the gardener’s cottage on the family grounds - serving pints of the black stuff into the wee hours.

The wedding meal was served inside a silk-lined circus tent, where guests were treated to a meal served on wicker place mats using mismatched antique cutlery and decorated with stripy napkins. The couple even used silver-plated oyster shells for the salt cellars.

"My dad literally moved heaven and earth for this wedding – he’s been levelling the turf for weeks!" Hannah told Vogue before explaining that her father Paul also had a little surprise in store during his speech when he cued a troupe of dancers in to life his half-jewish daughter and her new husband on to chairs for an impromptu Horah.

“I’m half-Jewish, and I was vaguely expecting my dad might pull some sort of stunt,” she said. “But I didn’t expect that!”

British designer Hannah designer her Victorian style wedding dress for the day, which was "embroidered with hundreds of hand-drawn illustrations of places, animals and memories held dear by the couple."

"It’s a funny thing, but when you’re a designer and you’re making your own wedding dress, the pressure is really ramped up,” she said.

She accessorised with her own Antonia beaded Shrimps bag and a pair of Saint Laurent leopard print platform - a nod to her late grandmother.