PICTURES: Crystal Swing star Derek Burke ties the knot with long term love Claire McAuliffe

Crystal Swing singer Derek Burke hopped on a vintage tractor to take him to his wedding to his long-term love Claire McAuliffe.

The pair, who have been dating for years, were joined by a host of their family and friends for their nuptials in Cork.

Derek (27), along with his sister Dervla and mum Mary, shot to fame as Crystal Swing in 2010 when their song “He Drinks Tequila” became a YouTube sensation.

Advertisement “I’m very excited,” Derek told the Sunday World ahead of the wedding, which took place on Saturday. “It’s a great day and thankfully the sun is shining as well.” Doting mum Mary was beaming with pride as she happily posed for photos with her son and daughter-in-law. “I’m definitely the proud mum today. We’ve already welcomed Claire into the family. She’s a lovely, lovely girl and very easy to get on with.”

“She’s very ambitious like Derek… The two of them are always planning something. They are very well suited, well matched,” she explained.

Mary revealed that the happy couple met on the bride’s family’s farm, and bonded over a shared love of vintage tractors and cars.

“Her parents run a farm and are lovely people. Outside of the music, Derek is into vintage stuff, tractors and cars and Claire’s father is as well, so they are very like-minded people.”

“Claire’s family had an open day on their farm for all the locals and Derek went along. They started communicating on Facebook after that and met up shortly afterwards. I think it was first love for both of them.”

“Derek and Claire are going to be living next door to us”

“I’m very happy for Derek. I wanted him to meet someone who would make him happy. They’re good to each other and for each other, so you can’t ask for more than that.”

“As a family we were unusual as we spent so much time together through the band. It’s time now to cut the apron strings and let Derek make his own life.”