Real Wedding: Cork couple Aoife and Diarmuid tie the knot in chic Castlemartyr

Cork couple Aoife and Diarmuid tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Carrigtwohill, before heading to the chic Castlemartyr to celebrate their new status as man and wife with their friends and family.

Getting married in August, you're never guaranteed the weather, but the couple were given a dry and bright day for Tanya of Eden Photography to capture their stunning photos around the sprawling gardens of the luxurious Castlemartyr Resort, while inside guests were treated to a drinks recepetion of cocktails and bubbly.

Aoife shone in a lace gown from the Le Papillon collection by Modeca, which featured a stunning low back and delicate sequin and crystal embellishments, while the bridesmaids added modern elegance in beautiful cornflower blue floor-skimming gowns by Needle & Thread at Asos. Groom Diarmuid also looked slick in blue, wearing a stylish three-piece from Cork menswear store Saville Menswear.

Advertisement The couple honeymooned in Canada and the U.S, visiting the Rocky Mountains and finishing off in Las Vegas. The Style The girls got ready together on the morning wearing cute matching pale pink robes, while bride Aoife donned a pretty floral silk robe which she even managed to match with her phone cover! Aoife's wedding dress was bought from Cinderellas Closet. The dress was 'Tibet' from the Le Papillon Collection by Modeca. She finished her look with pretty peep-toe bow heels by Rachel Simpson, and a stunning cathedral length veil and headpiece by Azure Jewellery.

"Cinderella’s Closet were so helpful and made the whole experience feel very special," said Aoife.

The bridesmaids wore dresses from Needle & Thread, which Aoife bough from ASOS.com, and Diarmuid purchased his bold blue suit from Saville Menswear in Cork.

The Ceremony

The couple had a 'traditional' church ceremony, with music by Claire Heffernan. "Claire is a true professional and an amazing talent," said the bride, "she was so great to deal with in the run up to the day."

The Venue

The couple held their reception at the five star Castlemartyr Resort in Cork. "Jackie our wedding coordinator was fantastic," said Aoife "we can’t praise her enough for her professionalism and dedication to us throughout to the whole planning process."

"Everything went so smoothly on the day and we could really relax and enjoy every minute."

The Honeymoon

For their honeymoon, Aoife and Diarmuid visited the Rocky Mountains in Canada and also took a trip to Las Vegas. They booked their trip through Trailfinders.

The Vendors

Photographer: Eden Photography | Venue: Castlemartyr Resort | Celebrant: Fr James Greene | Ceremony location: St Mary’s Church Carrigtwohill Co. Cork | Ceremony music: Claire Heffernan | Wedding dress: Le Papillon by Modeca | Shoes: Rachel Simpson | Accessories: Headpiece by Azure Jewellery | Engagement ring: Keane's Jewellers, Cork | Wedding ring: Keane's Jewellers, Cork | Bridesmaids’ dresses: Needle & Thread | Grooms/groomsmen’s suits: Saville Menswear, Cork | Flowers: Bloomsday Flowers | Hair: Aisling Kelleher |Make-up: Linda Collins Makeup | Honeymoon provider: Trailfinders | Music during dinner: John Walsh Guitar | Band: James McGrath and band | Cake: Baker Boy Cakes