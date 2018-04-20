Revealed: This is how much Irish individuals say they'll spend on attending weddings this year

Weddings account for a significant chunk of a yearly budget for many, not just for those getting married. When you take into account the hen or stag party, the gift, travel costs, clothing and little extras, it all adds up. Here we reveal how much Irish individuals are planning to part with to celebrate love in 2018

Which might sound unfair to those currently in the throes of planning their dream nuptials; It's their day, their time, their love, after all.

But when it's the fifth piece of albeit beautifully designed cardboard to pop through your letterbox heralding the union of a close pal whose moment in the sun you just know you can't duck out off, you can almost hear your bank balance dwindling.

Advertisement Because attending a wedding is big bucks these days. No two ways about it. And sure, you can wear the same dress for one or two (change a shoe here, an earring there) but when you take into account the cost of travel, accommodation, babysitters, drinks, gifts and all the little extras you pick up a few days before and the day of, it all adds up. And we haven't even started on the cost of attending the hen or stag party (which is in Prague, by the way, "but the flights are so cheap at the moment we'd be mad not to take advantage?!") Read more: Six ways to keep costs down for wedding guests

What's the average cost of attending a wedding in Ireland?

A recent survey here on THEVOW.ie has revealed that 35% of Irish individuals are expecting to spend at least €1000 on attending weddings in 2018, while a further 15% said they expected to spend at least €800 in total on attending weddings this year.

Of those polled, 70% will spend more than €500 on attending weddings in 2018.

How much money should you give as a wedding gift in Ireland?

Irish individuals typically give between €100 - €200 as a wedding gift to a friend or family member if giving cash as a wedding present, according to various sources. The 'going rate' can however change depending on how close you are to the couple.

