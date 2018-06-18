All Sections

Pastor Stefan Gierung, left, stands in a cage atop of a fire service ladder in front of bride Nicole Backhaus, center, and groom Jens Knorr, right, both sitting in a swing dangling under a motorcycle with artist Falko Traber, top, during the wedding ceremony atop a tightrope in Stassfurt, Germany, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (Peter Gercke/dpa via AP)

A higher love: Daredevil couple tie the knot in tightrope wedding 46ft above ground

More than 3,000 witnessed the wedding in the sky

A couple in eastern Germany have held a wedding ceremony with a difference - after getting married in a swing dangling from a motorcycle on a tightrope 46ft (14m) above the ground.

German news agency dpa reported that a pastor standing in a cage on a fire service ladder presided over the wedding of Nicole Backhaus and Jens Knorr in the town of Stassfurt.

The couple exchanged rings in the air but, for safety's sake, waited until they were back on the ground to kiss.

More than 3,000 people watched the wedding in the sky, which took place during a local festival.

The tightrope was stretched between the town wall and a tower, and the motorbike was ridden by Falko Traber, a member of a family of artists.

Bride Nicole Backhaus, left, and groom Jens Knorr, right, sit in a swing dangling under a motorcycle with artist Falko Traber, top, during their wedding ceremony atop a tightrope in Stassfurt, Germany, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (Peter Gercke/dpa via AP)
Bride Nicole Backhaus, left, and groom Jens Knorr, right, sit in a swing dangling under a motorcycle with artist Falko Traber, top, during their wedding ceremony atop a tightrope in Stassfurt, Germany, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (Peter Gercke/dpa via AP)

