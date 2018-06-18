A higher love: Daredevil couple tie the knot in tightrope wedding 46ft above ground

A couple in eastern Germany have held a wedding ceremony with a difference - after getting married in a swing dangling from a motorcycle on a tightrope 46ft (14m) above the ground.

More than 3,000 witnessed the wedding in the sky

German news agency dpa reported that a pastor standing in a cage on a fire service ladder presided over the wedding of Nicole Backhaus and Jens Knorr in the town of Stassfurt.

The couple exchanged rings in the air but, for safety's sake, waited until they were back on the ground to kiss.