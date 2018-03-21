Bridal shop comes to the rescue with 100 brand new dresses for brides left devastated by closure of Dublin wedding store

A bridal shop owner has offered more than 100 bridesmaids gowns for free to the brides who were left devastated when Wedding World in Dublin closed suddenly.

Nearly 200 brides have allegedly been left without bridesmaid dresses for their big day following the sudden closure of the popular bridal store Wedding World in Fairview, Dublin.

Speaking to RTE Radio One's Liveline today, Bernie O'Farrell in B Couture bridal boutique in Arklow, Co Wicklow explained that she had 100 bridesmaids dresses that she had received from bridesmaid dress supplier Dessy - the exclusive designer to Wedding World - hanging in her store that she was happy to give away to any brides left in the lurch.

Bernie explained that the dresses were unworn samples that she was left with when she decided to no longer stock Dessy gowns due to feeling 'undercut' by the now defunct Wedding World. "We lost 70 per cent of our sales to Wedding World who were under cutting all the time, we couldn't figure out how they were doing it. In the end I had to give them up because I didn't want the reputation that we were overcharging," she explained.

"By the time you factored in VAT you couldn't charge what they were charging. We can't understand how they got credit."

Bride to be Melissa Suttcliffe discovered she was out of pocket - and out of two bridesmaids' dresses for her big day - just this morning.

"I had given them €570 when I went in on 27th January and purchased two bridesmaids' dresses, they asked for a deposit, but I decided to pay in full on the day to get ahead of ourselves," she said.

"I rang the Dessy company in England and was speaking to Sally, who said they have no correspondence from Wedding World about my dresses and nothing on file."

"Basically I've handed out over €500 for the craic," she concluded.

Bernie in B Couture said she is happy to help any brides left without dresses as a result of the closure.