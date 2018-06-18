Bride's 'genius' wedding hack involving wearing an Ikea bag to pee wins praise

A bride has won the praise of thousands of others for her effort in solving one of the most popular problem women face on their big day; how to go for a pee in a big ballgown.

The resourceful bride's hack involves an item that many of us who've spent far too much on candles and coasters already have around the house - a giant blue IKEA bag - as well as the humility to look a little silly crouching over the porcelain throne.

Bride Arlana, who shared her experience with the IKEA bag on her big day with Facebook page Djsweeby explained: "I got married a few weeks ago (in a mermaid wedding dress) and I was really worried about going to the bathroom and not being able to … handle myself."

Someone helping or watching me going to the bathroom on my wedding day? Not being able to have free hands to use the toilet paper? Or even worse if my period decides to show? NO WAY!" She added that she was aware products existed to help brides with their dresses in the bathroom, but said that she found them too expensive. Enter her 80cent hack - which she said took three minutes to fashion the day before the weddings.

"What I like best is it’s almost free and allows me to make my life easier on my wedding day."

"Nothing more sexy than your bride having to pee with an ikea bag on her wedding day..... this will be me" commented one apprehensive fan of the contraption, while another posed "a trip to Ikea before the wedding me thinks" to a friend.

Others we just upset they hadn't discovered the hack for their own weddings, with one user commenting to a friend "we so needed one of these for you haha! I'll never forget our toilet trip on your wedding day."

However one user who believed she was doing it all wrong declared: "Everyone know you pee the other way around in a wedding dress!"