Bride-to-be arrested for drunk driving en route to wedding ceremony

A bride-to-be has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving while on her way to her own wedding.

"'Till death do we part' doesn’t need any help"

Amber Young was stopped by police while making her way to the altar after allegedly causing a three-car crash in southern Arizona.

Police said the pre-matrimony collision in Marana resulted in one person being sent to hospital with minor injuries at around 10.30am.

The 32-year-old, who was wearing a floor length flowing white wedding dress, was handcuffed and taken to a police station. Authorities said they detained the bride on suspicion of driving under the influence on Monday. Ms Young was later released to her fiancé after submitting a blood test.

“Don’t drive impaired. Till death do we part doesn’t need any help,” Marana Police Sergeant Chriswell Scott wrote on Twitter.

It is not clear whether the bride ever made it to the ceremony.