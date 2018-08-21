Couple stranded during hike on Mourne Mountains get engaged while waiting to be rescued

Two walkers who became stranded in the dimming light of Slieve Lamagan took a big step in their relationship while waiting to be rescued.

The couple had taken a romantic hike on the 704m mountain in the Mournes in Co Down on Sunday, when they got lost on their descent after becoming disorientated by failing light.

Unable to return to safety due to the increasingly poor visibility, the walkers were forced to call for help, contacting the volunteer-run Mourne Mountain Rescue Team for assistance.

Advertisement Locating their position between the upper and lower cove, a 10-strong team set out to search for the walkers, and eventually managed to find and escort the pair off the road and into vehicles, when the couple told them their happy news. "After a short search, the team located the couple and escorted them to team vehicles for transfer to road access" the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team wrote on their Facebook update, which enables followers to donate to the team. "To add to a happy ending, the couple got engaged while waiting... And we’d the pleasure of being the first to congratulate them!"

The call came in just before 10pm, and a team of 10 stood down just after 1am.

While this story had a happy ending, they have warned others of heading out unprepared for a romantic late summer stroll.

"Even with reasonable summer conditions, visibility can and does change and as such, we strongly suggest carrying both map and compass and knowing how to use them."