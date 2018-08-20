Francis Ford Coppola backs theory that Winona and Keanu might be married

Winona Ryder has sparked a theory that she and fellow actor Keanu Reeves might be married, after they exchanged vows in iconic 90s movie Dracula - and it seems director Francis Ford Coppola might be in agreement.

The Stranger Things star, who is doing the rounds promoting her upcoming rom com Destination Wedding with Keanu - first pointed out that she and Reeves could in fact be married after a scene which saw their characters tie the knot in Dracula

She told Entertainment Weekly; "We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to god I think we're married in real life."In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married."