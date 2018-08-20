Francis Ford Coppola backs theory that Winona and Keanu might be married
Winona Ryder has sparked a theory that she and fellow actor Keanu Reeves might be married, after they exchanged vows in iconic 90s movie Dracula - and it seems director Francis Ford Coppola might be in agreement.
The Stranger Things star, who is doing the rounds promoting her upcoming rom com Destination Wedding with Keanu - first pointed out that she and Reeves could in fact be married after a scene which saw their characters tie the knot in Dracula
She told Entertainment Weekly; "We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to god I think we're married in real life."In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married."
Advertisement
The Guardian reports that after filming concluded, the director wasn't happy with the ceremony scene, and wanted to make it more 'authentic', and so the actors said their lines in a Greek Orthodox church in LA with a real priest.
He said: "This is pretty authentic and I think very beautiful, because we actually did the ceremony and had a priest do the ceremony."
"So in a sense, when we are all done, we realised Keanu and Winona really are married as a result of the scene and the ceremony."