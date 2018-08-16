From salad bowls to sex manuals, newlyweds reveal their worst wedding gifts
The worst (and, to be fair, funniest) wedding gifts newlyweds received from well-meaning guests
These days, usually the most welcome and safest thing to give a couple as a wedding gift is a couple of bob in a card.
However, sometimes a guest can think that a nice gift can really stand out and become something special for a couple to remember their wedding day by - but just what to get them?
Many couples opt to provide a wedding gift registry for this very reason, however when guests are left to their own devices to come up with something the newlyweds will like, often chaos ensues.
The books about serial killers and nappies (the bride was expecting, to be fair) that are given in some sort of misguided attempt at being interesting (former) and helpful (latter) somehow don't quite sit with the romance of the day.
So in an effort to thwart future guests from making the same mistakes as those before them, newlyweds have taken to Reddit to share the items they believe to be the worst wedding gifts they received for their nuptials - and yes, fondue and cheese sets are a theme across the board.
Here are some of the best / worst ones...
Worst wedding gifts
- "We got a book about some serial killer , no idea what the reasoning behind that was. We didn’t have a wedding registry but still?"
- "A fish shaped water pitcher. The water comes out the fish's mouth. It's ugly as anything and we have exactly 0 nautical themed items in our house. It's from some fancy store in Boston that's known for them (with no gift receipt), only we're in the Midwest, not Boston. My parents think it's hilarious."
- "One lady gave us an unboxed clock radio. As strange a wedding gift it was, it is also oddly endearing as she’s this cute little Filipino lady who didn’t know me (she’s my moms friend who was invited to our super informal reception dinner)."
- "Salad bowl kit!"
- "Anything that didn't fit in an envelop." (we're hoping by that they just mean cash)
- "Four different cheese platters."
- "An industrial sized box of Pull-ups (diapers for toilet training toddlers). I was pregnant, but that was still confusing as it wouldn't be something we would need or be able to use for at least a few years, and it was a huge box to have to store for that long."
- "We received a full-color explicitly-photographed how-to-have-sex manual called The Joys of Sex or something like that. The person had inscribed it with: I know you two are virgins, so you might need this'."