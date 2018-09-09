Granny tells of shock at finding wedding dress she wore nearly forty years ago in charity shop

A grandmother was shocked to see a mannequin in a charity shop wearing a wedding dress – that looked as crisp and clean as the day she wore the dress herself 36 years ago.

Linda thought she had seen the last of her wedding dress when she sold it to another bride thirty six years ago

Linda Jackson was bargain hunting in a local charity shop when she made the surprise find.

Spotting the second-hand gown straight away, she happily paid the €22 (£20) on the price tag and plans to give it to her daughter Heather, 27, to wear on her own wedding day.

Advertisement “When I saw it on the model in the shop I recognised it immediately,” she said.“You don’t forget your wedding dress.” Ms Jackson, of Inverness in Scotland, bought the dress for £75 (€83) and married Marcus Jackson in West Yorkshire in 1982. She then moved back to Inverness and, after selling it to a bride-to-be about three weeks after she tied the knot, thought she had seen the last of it, only to come across it once again in the in the local charity shop.

The 61-year-old, who is a full-time carer for her 27-year-old son Ross who has Down’s syndrome, said not many people bought wedding dresses brand new in the 1980s, so she felt she was doing a good turn by selling it.

But she was speechless when it turned up again after so many years.“I actually couldn’t believe it when I saw it in the shop,” she added.

“It does sell second-hand wedding dresses from time to time but I never in a million years expected to see mine.

“I knew it was mine straight away because I had cut the labels and added an extra hook at the back.”

And despite having no sentimental ties to the dress, the mother-of-four bought it without hesitation.

“My daughter has the veil and now she has the dress,” Ms Jackson said. “She is actually the same size as I was back then and she is in a serious relationship. She said she would customise it.”

The dress, a simple white gown with lace embroidery, is in very good condition.

“It’s still really white,” Ms Jackson said.“Someone has looked after it very well. I would just love to know where it has been all these years.”

Charity shop manager Donna Forbes said it was a heart-warming story to share with customers.

“That’s absolutely amazing,” she said. “It’s fabulous to hear that things can come back round again, especially after so many years.”