Holly Willoughby, her mother and sister all wore wedding dresses while watching the royal wedding and looked like they had the best craic
TV presenter celebrated sister and mothers birthdays on the same day as Harry and Meghan's wedding with a big bridal bash
It's safe to say we all had our different ways of catching all the style from the British royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whether it was by sneaking a peek on Instagram or taking in every second of the ceremony on the telly.
But while Amy Huberman may have been snuggled up on the couch with a bowl of cereal and her comfies ("much the same set up" as for the wedding of Kate and Wills, according to her other half), over in England Holly Willoughby was in an altogether more extravagant set up for the celebrations.
The TV presenter celebrated her mother's 70th and her sister's 40th birthday with a wedding-themed garden party,complete with a bridal themed dress code.
Holly, her mother and sister all looked beautiful in their bridal best, with Holly looking as radiant as an actual bride on her big day.
"Why not" the host and lifestyle blogger wrote in photos shared on Instagram.
Why not indeed Holly!