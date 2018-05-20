Wedding Talk

Holly Willoughby, her mother and sister all wore wedding dresses while watching the royal wedding and looked like they had the best craic

TV presenter celebrated sister and mothers birthdays on the same day as Harry and Meghan's wedding with a big bridal bash

It's safe to say we all had our different ways of catching all the style from the British royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whether it was by sneaking a peek on Instagram or taking in every second of the ceremony on the telly.