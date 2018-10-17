'I was in my tracksuit bottoms, happily bra free in my fluffy hoody' - People are sharing their not-so-perfect proposal stories and they're quite funny indeed

"He designed it himself," the bride-to-be beams, shoving an immaculate, art deco-inspired diamond into a group of smiling faces before one finally breaks and says those four words; "So... How did he propose?"

Panic ensues... In reality, he woke her up at 6am with a bit of a head and, sweating and shaky, suggested that they walk up a mountain for kicks.

Advertisement She asked was he mad, told him it was lashing out, and tried to go back to bed. Eventually he managed to cajole her into the car, in her tracksuit and wet hair, while her internal monologue ticked between wondering was this it - the moment - or if they're just in for a morning of damp socks. Of course when the time comes to tell the tale of how he popped the question this story will all be made sweet and shiny; a borderline tantrum becomes mere befuddlement, exasperating indecision in hindsight simply charming misdirection, and the illusion of the perfect proposal is perpatuated... Until now.

One woman has bravely taken to Mumsnet to share her underwhelming engagement story in an effort to encourage others to do the same. And it seems she's opened the Pandora's box of poor proposals.

"I’m not one of those people who needed a flash proposal, or even really a proposal at all, we’d already decided we’d marry at some point anyway," the woman who calls herself 'Chris' begins, explaining how her now husband was keen on popping the question formally so she simply went with the idea.

When Christmas came and went however, and the moments she thought would have sufficed with it, she began feeling the pressure of an impending proposal.

"It began to feel like a strange, psychological experiment," she says. "I was carefully not mentioning it, because it meant more to him than me, and I didn’t want to ruin whatever his plan might be, but there was a good chance we’d be married before he got his moment to shine. "

Eventually of course, Chris's partner did ask her to marry him - in her parent's kitchen over a bowl of soup. The grand proposal hadn't quite lived up to the expectations she didn't even realise she had.

"I always thought that my expectations were quite achievable really, but no, I’m an awful diva who wanted more," she concludes.

Her story has encouraged others to share their funny, not-so-perfect proposals, but which all resulted in a resounding 'yes' nontheless.

Not-so-perfect proposal stories