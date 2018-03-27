'I wouldn't move either' - Resolute sun bather refuses to budge for romantic beach wedding ceremony

A photo of a sunbather who refused to budge for a romantic wedding ceremony on the beach beside her has gone viral.

The snap, taken on the Southern Australian white sandy beaches of Port Willunga, captures the moment a wedding party waits for the bride to arrive, about three feet away from a bikini-clad woman catching a few rays.

"I wouldn't move either," said one commenter on the photo which has been shared by the international media since it was posted yesterday, " If the tanner was already there, plenty of op to set up elsewhere."

"I wouldn't move either," said one commenter on the photo which has been shared by the international media since it was posted yesterday, " If the tanner was already there, plenty of op to set up elsewhere."

"Maybe that WAS the bride," another poster suggested.

The photo shows the possible downside to having ones wedding ceremony in a public place like a beach or park - where members of the public are indeed free to continue going about their day-to-day business.

We wonder couples be scratching that beach in Dalkey off the venue list after seeing this one?!

