Introducing the 'wine wall' - The brand new bizarre wedding trend for grape-loving couples and their guests

There's nothing more we love than a new wedding trend. And the more bizarre the better.

Wedding trends are officially getting out of hand

Last month it was the floating wedding veil, and now it seems we're on the cusp of a similarly peculiar idea - which we have US comedian Iliza Shlesinger to thank for bringing to our attention.

Iliza - who is known for comedy series Last Comic Standing and her Netflix special Freezing Hot - tied the knot with fiancé Noah Galuten last month in a stunning wedding in New York, wearing an incredible gown by bridal designer Monique Lhuillier.

So, for some added whimsy, they decided to welcome guests with a 'wine wall' - whereby glasses of wine are handed to guests through a giant boxwood head by mysterious unseen waiters.

The couple sourced their 'wine wall' through Pzazz Productions, who specialise in unusual wedding entertainment instillations in the US.

Whatever you might think about the set up - it's sure to get guests talking anyway!