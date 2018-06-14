Introducing the 'wine wall' - The brand new bizarre wedding trend for grape-loving couples and their guests
Wedding trends are officially getting out of hand
There's nothing more we love than a new wedding trend. And the more bizarre the better.
Last month it was the floating wedding veil, and now it seems we're on the cusp of a similarly peculiar idea - which we have US comedian Iliza Shlesinger to thank for bringing to our attention.
Iliza - who is known for comedy series Last Comic Standing and her Netflix special Freezing Hot - tied the knot with fiancé Noah Galuten last month in a stunning wedding in New York, wearing an incredible gown by bridal designer Monique Lhuillier.
Advertisement
The couple's big day had plenty of fun and festive touches; they had a huge balloon instillation hovering over the dancefloor, 'cootie catchers' as name cards for the guests, a dramatic white dessert table, and Iliza’s dog, Blanche, served as the flower girl.
And then there was the wine wall.
“We didn’t want the party to feel formal or stuffy,” Iliza told Brides.com, explaining how her venue in downtown LA was in danger of looking too much like a 'warehouse party'.
So, for some added whimsy, they decided to welcome guests with a 'wine wall' - whereby glasses of wine are handed to guests through a giant boxwood head by mysterious unseen waiters.
The couple sourced their 'wine wall' through Pzazz Productions, who specialise in unusual wedding entertainment instillations in the US.
Whatever you might think about the set up - it's sure to get guests talking anyway!