Irish couple chooses between farm wedding at home or sunny beach ceremony abroad in new wedding reality series

From Don't Tell The Bride to Say Yes To The Dress, viewers can't get enough of wedding-themed reality shows.

Cork couple will choose between a beach or farm wedding in tonight's series premier

RTE's latest offering My Big Day: Home Or Away is all about that age-old dilemma - where is the perfect place to say "I do"?

The programme sees two top wedding planners compete to convince a couple to choose between a destination dream wedding or an old-fashioned homegrown hooley.

Advertisement Bruce Russell has worked as a luxury wedding planner at The Plaza in New York and is currently the resident weddings expert at The Savoy in London. So he knows his stuff when it comes to demanding brides and grooms. Irish woman Tara Fay has been in the wedding business for more than 20 years, and founded her own company Xena Productions in 1997.

She organises plush wedding ceremonies for high-profile clients. She planned Rosanna Davison's wedding to Wesley Quirke several years ago. The two planners will go head-to-head dreaming up the perfect ceremony and reception, before pitching their "vision" to the couple.

At the end of the programme the couple will choose the venue that most appeals, before family and friends of the couple witness them tying the knot at their dream location.

The first episode airs this evening and features Cork couple Kate Browne and Peter Twomey. Peter is a dairy farmer with a herd of 90 cows while Kate owns her own clothes shop in Fermoy.

The couple live on a farm in a converted chicken shed, have three children together and can't decide whether to have a beach or farm wedding.

"We want more of a party than a wedding," said Kate.

"A barbecue and a disco or I'd love to have different food stalls that people could go to."

My Big Day: Home Or Away airs tonight on RTE2 at 9.30pm