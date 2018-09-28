'It’s a great story all round' - Gardaí reunite woman with lost wedding rings through the power of social media

In a feel-good story that is almost too unbelievable, a Tralee woman has – through the power of social media – been re-united with her two rings that she lost on Fenit beach over two years ago.

Aisling had lost her rings on a beach two years before she was reunited with them

Aisling O’Connor had thought both her engagement and wedding rings long gone, only for her to be joyfully re-united with them – all with the help of An Garda Síochána.

“We were just reviewing our lost property on hand, and one of the items that we reviewed was this set of engraved rings,” said Sgt Mick Fleming.

"We posted a picture of the rings on our Facebook page which is called 'An Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region', and what happened was that a friend of Aisling's saw the rings, knew they were similar to the ones Aisling had lost and said to her to take a look at the photo," he said. Lo and behold, Aisling looked at the rings and immediately knew they were hers. "It's a great story all round, and Aisling was absolutely delighted to pick them up from us. She was thrilled," he added.

This is not the first time that a post by the Gardaí has helped re-unite a member of the Kerry public with a lost item – a lost military medal and photo album in Ballylongford were among such items.

We asked, you shared. Aisling lost her wedding and engagement rings on the beach in Fenit. She came and collected them... Posted by Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region on Monday, September 24, 2018

Lost items are regularly posted on the page, and Sgt Fleming would encourage people to like the page to keep up to date with goings on in the region.