Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, poses in the Press Room with her award for Lead Actress in a Comdey Series during the 67th Emmy Awards

Julia Louis-Dreyfus shares adorable throwback snap to celebrate 31st wedding anniversary

Actor is celebrating '31,000 years' with 'boyfriend' Brad Hall

Emmy award-winner Julia Louis-Dreyfuss is celebrating 31 years of marriage to husband Brad Hall - or, to put it in her terms; 31,000 years of marriage to her boyfriend Brad.

And to mark the milestone, the VEEP star has shared a rather adorable 'throwback' photo of the couple looking as young and fresh faced as they quite honestly still do today.

“31,000 years ago today, I married my current boyfriend,” Julia jokingly captioned the vintage snap, referring to their comparatively lengthy marriage by Hollywood terms.

31,000 years ago today, I married my current boyfriend.

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

Julia, 57, and Bred met in college when Julia auditioned for a play Brad was directing, she said she knew he was 'the one' "almost immediately". They share two sons; Henry, 25, and Charlie, 20.

Julia has won six consecutive Emmy awards for her portrayal of Selina Meyer in US political drama Veep, and announced she had cancer in September 2017.

She recently became the sixth woman to win the Mark Twain Prize for American humour in the award's 21-year history.

29 years ago today. A good choice. #remain

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus with her husband Brad Hall. Photo: Instagram
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus leaving The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala May 07, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
69th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2017 - Julia Louis-Dreyfus. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Senator Selina Meyer, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in Veep.
Jerry Seinfeld (L) and co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus pose with the Golden Globe awards they won 22 January 1994 in Beverly Hills, CA for best actor and best supporting actress in a comedy television series. (Photo credit should read DAVID CRANE/AFP/Getty Images)
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses backstage with her awards for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in HBO's
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 22, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
