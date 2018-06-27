Julia Louis-Dreyfus shares adorable throwback snap to celebrate 31st wedding anniversary

Emmy award-winner Julia Louis-Dreyfuss is celebrating 31 years of marriage to husband Brad Hall - or, to put it in her terms; 31,000 years of marriage to her boyfriend Brad.

And to mark the milestone, the VEEP star has shared a rather adorable 'throwback' photo of the couple looking as young and fresh faced as they quite honestly still do today.

“31,000 years ago today, I married my current boyfriend,” Julia jokingly captioned the vintage snap, referring to their comparatively lengthy marriage by Hollywood terms.