Julia Louis-Dreyfus shares adorable throwback snap to celebrate 31st wedding anniversary
Actor is celebrating '31,000 years' with 'boyfriend' Brad Hall
Emmy award-winner Julia Louis-Dreyfuss is celebrating 31 years of marriage to husband Brad Hall - or, to put it in her terms; 31,000 years of marriage to her boyfriend Brad.
And to mark the milestone, the VEEP star has shared a rather adorable 'throwback' photo of the couple looking as young and fresh faced as they quite honestly still do today.
“31,000 years ago today, I married my current boyfriend,” Julia jokingly captioned the vintage snap, referring to their comparatively lengthy marriage by Hollywood terms.
Julia, 57, and Bred met in college when Julia auditioned for a play Brad was directing, she said she knew he was 'the one' "almost immediately". They share two sons; Henry, 25, and Charlie, 20.
Julia has won six consecutive Emmy awards for her portrayal of Selina Meyer in US political drama Veep, and announced she had cancer in September 2017.
She recently became the sixth woman to win the Mark Twain Prize for American humour in the award's 21-year history.