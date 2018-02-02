'My fiancé took his new female friend shopping for my engagement ring' - bride feels proposal is marred by 'other woman' trying on ring

'He told me in great detail what a lovely time she had trying on all the rings and he chose this one as it was her favourite'

From sizes to styles to price tags, the jewellery store can be a minefield to navigate if one is hoping to surprise one's 'other half' with the perfect diamond to say 'yes' to.

So it's fair to enlist a bit of help, right? And surely it doesn't matter where the help comes from, as long as he's found 'the one'?

Advertisement This is the question one bride has been left asking when she recently discovered that her husband-to-be, to whom she's been engaged for three months, chose her special ring with the help of his new friend, who happens to be a woman she hasn't met. The bride, posting on mumsnet, admitted that she 'can't get it out of my head' that the woman has tried on her ring before her, and pleaded with fellow posters to help her get over her feelings. "I'm upset he wouldn't choose one of my close friends (who he knows well) if he wanted a female opinion," she said, "and can't get out of my head that this other woman has tried my ring on before I have!"

"She's a fairly new friend," she added, "only known about six months now, but he tells me often that they're very close.

I haven't raised this to him for fear of ruining the happiness around the whole engagement. How can I stop feeling like this?"

Posters were quick to respond, telling the bride that they did indeed think she was being unreasonable for letting the thoughts of someone else trying her ring on affect her happiness.

"She went to help a friend choose a beautiful ring for the woman he loves and wants to commit to spending his life with," said one user. "He wanted a female's second opinion. He would have chosen it for you....remember that and put the rest out of your mind and enjoy your wedding planning. Don't this minor issue ruin a very happy time."

While another posted the obvious question: "How many people would have tried that ring on?" adding that "He too his friend to get his friends opinion..."

The original poster added that: "He has several female friends which I have no issue with. He told me in great detail what a lovely time she had trying on all the rings and he chose this one as it was her favourite. Our fingers are apparently the same size!"

"Ask to meet her - might put you at ease," advised one poster. "I think that if there were more to it then he wouldn't have said so much about her: she was helping him pick a ring for you and he clearly was happy and excited, telling you how they went about it.

However the bride added "I love my ring and wouldn't change it for the world! Just wish I could go back to not knowing the story of how it was chosen. As they say, ignorance is bliss."

