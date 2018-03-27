All Sections

Photo by Tom Pumford

Wedding Talk

No plus one, hens abroad and weekday weddings: The biggest wedding guest bug bears revealed

Survey reveals the biggest upsets for wedding guests, including long speeches, and weekday weddings

It's been called a 'summons' by some gloomy guests, and it seems receiving a wedding invite is just the start of the inconveniences for some Negative Nancys when it comes to friends or family tying the knot.

A lack of a plus one for singles and weddings happening on a week day are two of the immediate bug bears for people not wholly on board with 'happily ever after', according to a recent survey.

The survey*, taken by high street jewellers Goldsmiths in the UK, has found some of the most irritating aspects of a wedding for guests - and being invited to a hen or stag abroad is the 'inconvenience' that comes out on top.

Almost a fifth of singletons said that they would be disappointed if they didn’t get a ‘plus one’ to the wedding, while 17% of guests said they would be irked by being asked for a monetary gift by the bride and groom.

On the happy couple's side, over half of brides questioned said they would be disappointed if they had politely requested money and received a gift from a guest instead.

Other major bug bears for wedding guests include:

  1. Being invited to a hen/stag do and wedding abroad (39%)
  2. Screaming children (36%)
  3. Drunken relatives (34%)
  4. Inconvenient location (29%)
  5. Long and cringeworthy speeches (29%)
  6. Long ceremony (26%)
  7. Long waits for food (25%)
  8. Not receiving a plus one when invited (22%)
  9. Being asked for money for the wedding gift (17%)
  10. When a wedding falls on a weekday (13%)

*3,000 surveyed