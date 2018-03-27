No plus one, hens abroad and weekday weddings: The biggest wedding guest bug bears revealed
Survey reveals the biggest upsets for wedding guests, including long speeches, and weekday weddings
It's been called a 'summons' by some gloomy guests, and it seems receiving a wedding invite is just the start of the inconveniences for some Negative Nancys when it comes to friends or family tying the knot.
A lack of a plus one for singles and weddings happening on a week day are two of the immediate bug bears for people not wholly on board with 'happily ever after', according to a recent survey.
The survey*, taken by high street jewellers Goldsmiths in the UK, has found some of the most irritating aspects of a wedding for guests - and being invited to a hen or stag abroad is the 'inconvenience' that comes out on top.
Almost a fifth of singletons said that they would be disappointed if they didn’t get a ‘plus one’ to the wedding, while 17% of guests said they would be irked by being asked for a monetary gift by the bride and groom.
On the happy couple's side, over half of brides questioned said they would be disappointed if they had politely requested money and received a gift from a guest instead.
Other major bug bears for wedding guests include:
- Being invited to a hen/stag do and wedding abroad (39%)
- Screaming children (36%)
- Drunken relatives (34%)
- Inconvenient location (29%)
- Long and cringeworthy speeches (29%)
- Long ceremony (26%)
- Long waits for food (25%)
- Not receiving a plus one when invited (22%)
- Being asked for money for the wedding gift (17%)
- When a wedding falls on a weekday (13%)
*3,000 surveyed