No plus one, hens abroad and weekday weddings: The biggest wedding guest bug bears revealed

It's been called a 'summons' by some gloomy guests, and it seems receiving a wedding invite is just the start of the inconveniences for some Negative Nancys when it comes to friends or family tying the knot.

A lack of a plus one for singles and weddings happening on a week day are two of the immediate bug bears for people not wholly on board with 'happily ever after', according to a recent survey.

The survey*, taken by high street jewellers Goldsmiths in the UK, has found some of the most irritating aspects of a wedding for guests - and being invited to a hen or stag abroad is the 'inconvenience' that comes out on top.