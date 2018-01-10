Noel and Neidin the sheep are married as Kerry livestock mart continues bid to become Ireland's next top wedding venue

A livestock mart in Kerry is cementing its bid to become a top wedding venue in Ireland by holding its first wedding.

But as couples seemed to be cautious about the idea of getting married in a farmer's market, it was up to a pair of sheep to step up to the plate and become the bride and groom at the first wedding held in the Kenmare co-op.

Noel, the 'groom' and Neidin, the 'bride', tied the knot over the festive season wearing their Sunday best, with Neidin in a white bridal veil and Noel in a fetching tie and top hat.

"It was a big turnout," manager of the Kenmare Co-op Livestock Mart Dan McCarthy told THEVOW.ie, "everyone was very happy for the couple." "It was the first official sheep wedding in the country I think," he added.

Spurred on by the success of similar venues in the UK, Dan has been urging couples to consider the sheep and cattle auction room as their wedding venue and so far says he's received "a few" queries.

The venue meets many of the requirements in that it's open to the public and has its fire, health and safety certification.

Other criteria for civil ceremonies in Ireland include that it is "a seemly and dignified venue for the solemnisation of marriages".

Dan has urged couples to consider choosing the site as the place to say their vows, and for anyone single who was interested in the idea, also mentioned that there were "plenty of bachelors" around locally, so ewe too could be walking down the aisle sooner than you think.