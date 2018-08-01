'Obviously we know that this is a bit of a weird request' - Couple seeks professional for 'unique' wedding job

A soon-to-be-wed couple have offered €2,245 for very 'unique' job on their wedding day - or, more specifically, their wedding night.

The happy pair - who have set aside €2K+ - have not been able to find anyone to take on the task

The anonymous pair - who got engaged during Christmas time in 2016 - are actively seeking someone to capture their first night as a married couple, as they believe the event shouldn't be limited to just the day and the "wedding night is just as important".

"Most of the stuff we’ve sorted now and I couldn’t be happier with how the day is shaping up," the couple explained, "but there are also still a couple of things I haven’t sorted.

Advertisement "One of the things we need is a bit unique, but we’re hoping someone will be able to help." Since they got engaged, the couple have been in agreement that they should have someone capture the entire wedding, including their wedding night, however after asking their wedding videographer if they could provide the extra service, they were left disappointed. "Obviously during the day, everyone has photographers and videographers etc capturing all of the days moments and memories, but it's not a norm for someone to have that on their wedding night."

They explained: "Unfortunately we haven't been able to find anyone willing, or who we've felt comfortable enough around."

The couple have been unable to find anyone they like or trust with the job, so took their request to Bark, a website that pairs customers with service professionals.

"Obviously we know that this is a bit of a weird request, but we just really don't want to forget any moments from our day, or night, which is why we want everything on tape," they say.

The wedding is scheduled for September in the Cotswolds, and the couple said they've set aside £2,000 (approx. €2,245) for the service. They explain that while there is 'wiggle room' on the cost, they will need somebody from the hours of 1am to 3am, depending on how long the wedding party goes on.

They further note: "We’d like a mixture of still and moving shots, and we also want it all to look professional, so any lighting in the room etc will need to be sorted beforehand."

"We’ve been looking for someone to do this for such a long time and to be honest this is our last chance to get one really. So, if you can help or think you can do this please let me know."

Of course if they're anything like a lot of couples on their wedding night, the video will be of the two of them fast asleep half undressed not being able to even make it to the pillow they're so exhausted from the day that's in it.