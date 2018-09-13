Picture: Hilarious moment bemused bear photobombs wedding couple during first kiss

It's a phrase said at weddings the world over, but it's unlikely there's ever been a first kiss like the one this happy couple experienced on their big day.

Taking to Reddit, the Minnesota groom shared the special moment from his big day that was hijacked by a very animated furry animal.

Advertisement "So we got married at the Zoo, and this bear had an interesting first look reaction," the groom, known as 'Dr Baumli' captioned the photo shared on Reddit. Later the animal-loving pair's wedding photographers Chris and Kirsty shared a few more snaps from the surprise moment that would have terrified a lesser couple - which documents the hilarious expression from the bemused bear watching as the couple said 'I do' from outside the window. "This bear and his facial expressions as he eyes the bride and groom," the photographer captioned the series of funny snaps on Instagram which have since gone viral across the globe, "Best wedding photo crasher ever."

It's nearly as funny as the time this girl's father held up a 'Say No' sign as her boyfriend tried to propose, though slightly less terrifying.