Picture: This Irish bride-to-be met some very famous faces on her Dublin hen night

A hen party that had to be rescheduled due to the snow from Storm Emma had another blast of winter when they ended up partying with the cast of Game of Thrones in a pub in Dublin.

'We recognised one of them from War of the Buttons'

Bride to be Michelle O'Riordan was surprised by her sisters Caitriona and Cliodhna, her mother and her sister-in-law, when they decided to jump on the train from Cork to Dublin to throw her the hen party she missed due to the bad weather conditions at the beginning of the month.

The mini hen popped along to Keogh's pub off Grafton Street, and sat in the snug, before they were joined by another gang of revellers.

"We thought they knew the barman because the got served kind of quickly" Caitrina told Today FM. "My little sister Cliodhna thought she recognised one of them from War of the Buttons!" The hens realised then that they were sitting alongside two hugely recognisable actors from the popular Game of Thrones series - only none them actually watch it!

"When Cliodhna recognised Liam Cunningham, she went over messing and was like 'can you take a picture of us please?'"

Cork hen party with @GameOfThrones stars in Keoghs! 👑🎉



Caitriona told @MuireannO_C that they didn't know who they were at first and their Mam even told Arya Stark, "someone sitting there love!" 😁#GameOfThrones #MuireannInAction pic.twitter.com/vO9DpFWaSk — Today FM (@TodayFM) March 12, 2018

The hens were then convinced by a member of the GoT party to take a photo with both Liam Cunningham and Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark.

"They were lovely," said Caitríona.

Who knows, Maisie Williams may have even been taking notes from the hens herself - she's reportedly due to plan a big girls night out when friend and bride-to-be Sophie Turner, for whom she's expected to act as maid of honour, ties the knot with fiancée Joe Jonas.