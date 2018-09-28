Pictures: Emotional moment bride pulls off the sweetest tribute to her mother on her wedding day

This is the emotional moment a sentimental bride surprised her mother with a sweet tribute that left not a dry eye in the room.

Bride Liz Mylin had spent her wedding day dressed in her dream gown - a stunning silk and lace sheath dress featuring the most beautiful illusion back detail and prettiest pearls.

Like most brides, one would assume she'd never want to take it off!

Tribute Liz tied the knot with fiancé Karl Rice on the 18th August in a day filled with love - and a few surprises. The couple held their reception in the Country Club of York, in Pennsylvania, and it was there that bride Liz managed to pull off a beautiful tribute to her mother and father that left their guests - and her parents in particular - reaching for the tissues!

The couple had enjoyed dinner with their family and friends in the beautiful country club setting when Liz managed to take her leave for a few minutes to plan her big change.

When she came back, she was in a completely different, but familiar to some, wedding dress - her mother Cindy's wedding gown, which Cindy had worn when she exchanged vows with Liz's father Richard nearly 40 years before.

Of course there wasn't a dry eye in the house once the DJ announced that Liz would be dancing with her father to Stevie Wonder's Isn't She Lovely? in the same dress her mother wore for her wedding day in 1979 - a special tribute to her parent's marriage and to the strength of her mother, said the bride.

"Wearing my mom’s wedding dress was about tradition, a strong marriage, and honoring the beauty and strength of my mother," said Liz in a blog post on her photographer's website.

"It was also about the respect I have for both of my parents, and the love, friendship, and laughter I hope to share with my husband for a lifetime."

The moment was captured by photographer Ashley Elizabeth, who told HuffPost that once her mother saw Liz in the dress "Her eyes started filling with tears."

Liz explained how she had tried on her mother's dress just for a laugh after she had already found and purchased her own.

“To both of our surprise, it fit perfectly,” she said. “Ever since that day, my mom could not stop talking about me in her wedding dress. She was even talking about it the day before our wedding.”

Perfect!